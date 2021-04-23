Home » Society
Fab and fashionable crowd packs haute French bookstore's grand opening in River Oaks District

Fashionable crowd packs haute French bookstore's grand opening in ROD

Assouline opening Kylie Bumgardner
Kylie Bumgardner. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Eva Wilke Mow Rahman
Eva Wilke and Mow Rahman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl
Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Bevery Barrett, Jennifer Roosth, Kathryn Lumpkins
Bevery Barrett, Jennifer Roosth, and Kathryn Lumpkins. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Allison Bereswaill Nick Boulle
Allison Bereswaill and Nick Boulle. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Montague
Montague. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Ari Borod, Rachel Boyd, Giselle Perin
Ari Borod, Rachel Boyd, and Giselle Perin. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Jose Rico, Monica Mendoza, Tiffany Bocanegra, Omar Contreras
Jose Rico, Monica Mendoza, Tiffany Bocanegra, and Omar Contreras. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Eric Villaseñor, Anika Villaseñor, Mark Raines
Eric Villaseñor, Anika Villaseñor, and Mark Raines. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Julia Rogers, Marcelo Sanchez, Ally Schwartzhoff
Julia Rogers, Marcelo Sanchez, and Ally Schwartzhoff. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Paula Fyhr, Julia Rogers, Rosemarie Roth
Paula Fyhr, Julia Rogers, and Rosemarie Roth. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Regan Sobiesk, Kelley Sobiesk, Shelley Sibley
Regan Sobiesk, Kelley Sobiesk, and Shelley Sibley. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Assouline opening Naela Menchaca, Valeria Perez
Naela Menchaca and Valeria Perez. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: Assouline grand opening 

Where: River Oaks District 

The scoop: A fab and quite fashionable crowd packed (what pandemic?) the haute new French bookstore, Assouline, in the River Oaks District to toast the literary boutique/gift shop’s grand opening.

Guests pursued the offerings, including its walls of Special Edition and Ultimate Books, and its whimsical décor, highlighted by a playful neon sign that reads; “Travel From Home.”

Apropos for the reception’s eclectic and stylish theme, attendees noshed on an array of canapés catered by the  boutique’s neighboring French café, Toulouse, as well as a selection of fine wines.

As CultureMap previously reported, the boutique offers the entirety of the global Assouline brand’s varied collections throughout, including the iconic Travel Series and Ultimate Collection. A popular draw are Special Edition books such as Versailles: From Louis XIV To Jeff Koons and Connoisseur favorites such as Football: The Impossible Collection.

The store also offers library accessories and specialty items such as its travel notebooks and other chic stationary for shoppers.

Who: Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Jennifer Roosth, Patrick and Luisa Hagmeister, Eva Wilke, Mow Rahman, Vanessa Labarta, Eric and Anika Villaseñor, Brenda and Belarmino Suarez, Bobby and Simmi Basra, Kylie Bumgardner, Mark Raines, Natalie Ariz, and more fashionable folk. 

