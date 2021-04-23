Fab and fashionable crowd packs haute French bookstore's grand opening in River Oaks District

What: Assouline grand opening

Where: River Oaks District

The scoop: A fab and quite fashionable crowd packed (what pandemic?) the haute new French bookstore, Assouline, in the River Oaks District to toast the literary boutique/gift shop’s grand opening.

Guests pursued the offerings, including its walls of Special Edition and Ultimate Books, and its whimsical décor, highlighted by a playful neon sign that reads; “Travel From Home.”

Apropos for the reception’s eclectic and stylish theme, attendees noshed on an array of canapés catered by the boutique’s neighboring French café, Toulouse, as well as a selection of fine wines.

As CultureMap previously reported, the boutique offers the entirety of the global Assouline brand’s varied collections throughout, including the iconic Travel Series and Ultimate Collection. A popular draw are Special Edition books such as Versailles: From Louis XIV To Jeff Koons and Connoisseur favorites such as Football: The Impossible Collection.

The store also offers library accessories and specialty items such as its travel notebooks and other chic stationary for shoppers.

Who: Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Jennifer Roosth, Patrick and Luisa Hagmeister, Eva Wilke, Mow Rahman, Vanessa Labarta, Eric and Anika Villaseñor, Brenda and Belarmino Suarez, Bobby and Simmi Basra, Kylie Bumgardner, Mark Raines, Natalie Ariz, and more fashionable folk.