Motown legend Smokey Robinson headlines Memorial Hermann gala

The trend of Houston fêtes featuring big-time celebs shows no sign of slowing (witness recent local events with headlines Judd Apatow or Yo-Yo Ma). Now, another soiree stars an iconic name to raise funds for a cherished cause.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson will perform as the headliner for Memorial Hermann’s Circle of Life — Stars Among Us virtual gala on Saturday, April 24. The event is chaired by Leticia and Steve Trauber and honors Beverly and Jim Postl, Phillips 66, and Memorial Hermann’s Frontline Heroes who have worked to keep locals healthy during the pandemic.

Attendees will be treated to a food delivery from Tony’s and “Rock Star Kits” of virtual event essentials, including Rockstar Bubbly (champagne with rock candy); custom Johnny Was masks; Memorial Hermann hats; cocktail napkins; and light-up, star-shaped glasses — all in a branded ice bucket.

A musical icon since the ’60s, Robinson burst onto the scene with the group The Miracles, producing hits such as “The Tracks of My Tears” and “The Tears of a Clown,” “Shop Around,” and other classics. (Rolling Stone recently named “The Tracks of My Tears” the greatest Motown song of all time.)

Robinson co-founded Motown records, helped solidify its signature, winning sound with producer Barry Gordy, and became known as a prolific songwriter, hitmaker, and performer for nearly half a century.

For more on the information on the gala, including donations and sponsorships, visit the official website.