Globally renowned fashion designer Naeem Khan stops by Houston for exclusive show and his first rodeo

Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Hallie Vanderhider Naeem Khan Chris Hendel
Hallie Vanderhider, Naeem Khan, and Chris Hendel pose with the show models. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Ilena Brady_Zinat Ahmed_Tara Martin_Heather Almond_Kristen Seredynski
Ilena Brady, Zinat Ahmed, Tara Martin, Heather Almond, and Kristen Seredynski. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Kristina Somerville presenting Naeem Khan with Rodeo Tickets
Kristina Somerville presents Khan with her front-row rodeo tickets. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Hallie Vanderhider_Kristina Somerville_Lesha Elsenbrook
Hallie Vanderhider, Kristina Somerville, and Lesha Elsenbrook. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Naeem Khan Elia Gabbanelli
Naeem Khan and Elia Gabbaneli. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 model
Khan's fall 2022 line. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 model
Khan's vibrant designs wowed the crowd. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Naeem Khan_Kristina Somerville_Chris Hendel
Naeem Khan, Kristina Somerville, and Chris Hendel. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Naeem Khan Ceron
Naeem Khan and Ceron. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 models
Models pose in Khan's looks. Photo by Johnny Than
Naeem Khan Neiman Marcus PA 2022 Susan Plank Naeem Khan
Susan Plank and Naeem Khan. Photo by Johnny Than
Few designers have amassed the sort of following as has Naeem Khan. Besides passionately loyal Texas devotees, Khan, who was born in Mumbai, counts Michelle Obama and countless Hollywood celebrities as fans.

So it was little wonder that his exclusive luncheon at Neiman Marcus was the talk of Houston’s society and fashion set. In town for a sneak peek of his new fall 2022 collection, Khan hosted a who’s-who of stylish locals at Neiman Marcus’s second floor Couture department, where models strutted in his signature looks and designs.

Fittingly for rodeo season, Khan sat with Champagne Cowgirls Kristina Somerville and Hallie Vanderhider. (The Cowgirls are a group of 20 leading local ladies who support the rodeo and are usually the highest bidders at the Junior Market Steer Auction.)

For literally his first rodeo, Khan was gifted front-row rodeo tickets — a generous offering Somerville personally presented to the grateful designer.

Fans of Khan also gathered for looks from a special Naeem Khan Trunk Show that included a curated selection from the spring, pre-fall, and fall 2022 collections.

Truly an American — and worldwide — success story, Khan has made it his mission to ensure his clothes make women look what he describes as “elegantly sexy.” The humble Khan once told CultureMap that’s he’s only truly been successful in the last decade of his storied, 30-year career.

Indeed, the future is as bright for him as one of his shimmering evening gowns.

Seen in the elegant crowd: Kristina Somerville, Hallie Vanderhider, Lesha Elsenbrook, Susan Plank, Leticia & Stephen Trauber, Elia Gabbanelli, Tara Martin, Ceron, Zinat Ahmed, Vicki West, Jennifer Torres, Kathy McCord, and Sarah McCord.

