Globally renowned fashion designer Naeem Khan stops by Houston for exclusive show and his first rodeo

Few designers have amassed the sort of following as has Naeem Khan. Besides passionately loyal Texas devotees, Khan, who was born in Mumbai, counts Michelle Obama and countless Hollywood celebrities as fans.

So it was little wonder that his exclusive luncheon at Neiman Marcus was the talk of Houston’s society and fashion set. In town for a sneak peek of his new fall 2022 collection, Khan hosted a who’s-who of stylish locals at Neiman Marcus’s second floor Couture department, where models strutted in his signature looks and designs.

Fittingly for rodeo season, Khan sat with Champagne Cowgirls Kristina Somerville and Hallie Vanderhider. (The Cowgirls are a group of 20 leading local ladies who support the rodeo and are usually the highest bidders at the Junior Market Steer Auction.)

For literally his first rodeo, Khan was gifted front-row rodeo tickets — a generous offering Somerville personally presented to the grateful designer.

Fans of Khan also gathered for looks from a special Naeem Khan Trunk Show that included a curated selection from the spring, pre-fall, and fall 2022 collections.

Truly an American — and worldwide — success story, Khan has made it his mission to ensure his clothes make women look what he describes as “elegantly sexy.” The humble Khan once told CultureMap that’s he’s only truly been successful in the last decade of his storied, 30-year career.

Indeed, the future is as bright for him as one of his shimmering evening gowns.

Seen in the elegant crowd: Kristina Somerville, Hallie Vanderhider, Lesha Elsenbrook, Susan Plank, Leticia & Stephen Trauber, Elia Gabbanelli, Tara Martin, Ceron, Zinat Ahmed, Vicki West, Jennifer Torres, Kathy McCord, and Sarah McCord.