Haute Houston society mag toasts chic power couples at swank Tootsies soiree

As founder and editor-in-chief of LCAHouston International Society Magazine, Ruchi Mukherjee knows how to throw an unforgettable party. The esteemed international society and news maven celebrated her publication’s Winter 2020/Spring 2021 Edition with a festive Winter Cover Reveal Party at Tootsies — just before Houston’s devastating blow from Winter Storm Uri.

The fashionable affair honored cover story power couple Daniella and Carlos Correa and Houston’s sweethearts Bikram and Kanchan Singh, Terri Ho and Brandon Cammack, Namrata and Ankur Goel, and Brisehyda and Daniel Cheung.

With 2021 Spring Training well underway for the Houston Astros, the Correas were unable to attend the soiree. Instead, the glamorous couple shared their gratitude and well-wishes through video, asking everyone to please enjoy the party on their behalf.

Following the video, Dr. Ricardo Flores of Texas Children’s Hospital and president of The Correa Family Foundation, shared a few words of appreciation for the evening’s supportive crowd. “The Correa Family Foundation wants to thank LCAHouston for giving us amazing advertising in this year’s magazine,” shared Flores. “Daniella and Carlos have a deep passion for helping children in need, and they work tirelessly to raise funds for children with cancer.”

A portion of the evening’s proceeds went directly to local families struggling with the devastating impacts of pediatric cancer.

Notable guest and first-time LCAHouston contributor, Dr. Sippi Khurana, opened up about her experience with UNICEF in Guinea, Africa just last year. Khurana is a loyal supporter of LCAHouston and felt a need to include her powerful story in this year’s winter edition. “Guinea is one of the few places in the world that doesn’t have access to clean water,” said Khurana. “It was a life-changing experience and so amazing to see UNICEF on the ground.”

Khurana explained to the evening’s charitable coterie that UNICEF is supporting solar powered water supply systems, which are only expected to grow both in number and in impact in years to come.

Tootsies showcased gorgeous debut spring pieces from Cinq A Sept, Valentino, Lagence, and more. Guests received delicious baked goods from exclusive catering go-to, Jackson & Company, as well as a pastel-colored drink bomb from My Drink Bomb. Founded by entrepreneur Chloé Di Leo, My Drink Bomb creates tasty, all-natural edible drink bombs for use in cocktails, mocktails, and any drink in between. Party-goers enjoyed complimentary wine, champagne, and light bites by Saeb Lai Catering while browsing the best of Resort 2021 Collections.

Plans are underway for more decadent (but of course) LCAHouston Soirée, likely happening this summer.

Spotted partying at this pre-Valentine’s Day spree were: Sneha and Naushir Merchant, Rob Todd, Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Toni Tate, JJ and Amy Hollie, Walter Sassard, Mona and Wassay Khan, Blaine Ochoa, Beth Mueche, and Sadaf Choudhury.