Home » Society
frida's day

Frida Kahlo's family joins glam Houston crowd to toast new immersive exhibit

Frida Kahlo's family joins glam Houston crowd to toast immersive show

By
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Alejandro Siqueiros (Consul for Cultural Affairs), Alicia Kerber Palma (Consul General of Mexico in Houston), Mara Kahlo, Mara de Anda, Vito Iaia
Alejandro Siqueiros (Consul for Cultural Affairs), Alicia Kerber Palma (Consul General of Mexico in Houston), Mara Kahlo, Mara de Anda, and Vito Iaia. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Natalie Varnum
Natalie Varnum. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Fady Armanious Bill Baldwin Miya Shay
Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin, and Miya Shay. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Orlando Romero_Courtney Zavala_Brandon Bourque_Derrick Shore
Orlando Romero, Courtney Zavala, Brandon Bourque, and Derrick Shore. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception
The show runs through April 17. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Deborah Rockman Ursaline Hamilton Shannon Hall
Deborah Rockman, Ursaline Hamilton, and Shannon Hall. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Bryan Caswell Erin Hicks
Bryan Caswell and Erin Hicks. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Ana Reger Edward Sanchez Ruchi Mukherjee
Ana Reger, Edward Sanchez, and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception John Reale, Celina Stabell, Jason Stabell, Vito Iaia
John Reale, Celina Stabell, Jason Stabell, and Vito Iaia. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Martha Curiel Brittany Bertuzz
Martha Curiel Brittany Bertuzzi. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Kayvon Sohrabi Dr Roland Maldonado
Kayvon Sohrabi and Dr. Roland Maldonado. Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception
Stepping into Frida's life.  Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Donkeemom Donkeeboy Sylvia Roman Alex Roman
Donkeemom (Sylvia Roman) and Donkeeboy (Alex Roman). Photo by Quy Tran
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Alejandro Siqueiros (Consul for Cultural Affairs), Alicia Kerber Palma (Consul General of Mexico in Houston), Mara Kahlo, Mara de Anda, Vito Iaia
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Natalie Varnum
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Fady Armanious Bill Baldwin Miya Shay
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Orlando Romero_Courtney Zavala_Brandon Bourque_Derrick Shore
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Deborah Rockman Ursaline Hamilton Shannon Hall
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Bryan Caswell Erin Hicks
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Ana Reger Edward Sanchez Ruchi Mukherjee
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception John Reale, Celina Stabell, Jason Stabell, Vito Iaia
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Martha Curiel Brittany Bertuzz
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Kayvon Sohrabi Dr Roland Maldonado
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception
Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception Donkeemom Donkeeboy Sylvia Roman Alex Roman

What: Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception

Where: Lighthouse Artspace in the Founders District

The scoop: Family members of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) joined nearly 250 Houstonians for a VIP peek of the new exhibit, Immersive Frida Kahlo, which opened on February 17 at the west side campus of The Founders District.

Presented by Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, the producers of the next-door and critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh, the show dives into Kahlo's life in Mexico, her struggles, politics, marriage to painter Diego Rivera, and even death — all set to moving imagery and enchanting music. 

Making a surprise appearance, Mara Kahlo, Frida's great niece and president of the Frida Family Foundation, and Mara de Anda, Mara Kahlo's daughter and commercial director of the Frida Family Foundation, greeted the crowd and shared their thoughts on the new exhibits. "I had tears in my eyes," Mara de Anda told CultureMap of her first impressions of the family images. The two flew in from Mexico City just to toast the occasion.

Other guest speakers included Alicia Kerber Palma, Consul General of Mexico in Houston, as well as Impact Museums co-founder and producer, Vito Iaia.

In an apropos nod to the beloved Kahlo, Donkeemom (aka Sylvia Roman, a noted Kahlo fan) completed her Frida art installation that will be on display throughout the run of the exhibit. Her son Donkeeboy (aka Alex Roman), the noted muralist, was also on-hand supporting his mom during her live art installation.

Guests noshed on Mexico-City themed bites from local favorite Cuchara including ceviche, Mexican street corn, margaritas, and more. Latin guitarist Lois Albez strummed festive music to enliven the evening.

Immersive Frida Kahlo is slated to run through April 17.

Seen in the crowd: Jessica Rossman; Alejandro Siqueiros, Consul for Cultural Affairs; Dr. Roland Maldonado and Kayvon Sohrabi; Christine Hoffer; Leslie and Adam Strauss; Celina and Jason Stabell; Ursaline Hamilton; Shannon Hall; Ruben Dominguez; Miya Shay; Ceron; Fady Armanious; Courtney Zavala and Orlando Romero; Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque; Bryan Caswell and Erin Hicks; Houston Ballet dancer Natalie Varnum; and president of Latin Women’s Initiative, Vicki Luna.

Read These Next
Tall Texan II interior
Cold Shiner still flows at reopened legendary Houston dive bar
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Notorious RBG
Revealing Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibit holds court at Houston museum
Burns Original BBQ barbecue spread
Heights grocery store serves BBQ, Tex-Mex, more in new ghost kitchen