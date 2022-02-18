Frida Kahlo's family joins glam Houston crowd to toast new immersive exhibit

What: Immersive Frida Kahlo VIP reception

Where: Lighthouse Artspace in the Founders District

The scoop: Family members of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) joined nearly 250 Houstonians for a VIP peek of the new exhibit, Immersive Frida Kahlo, which opened on February 17 at the west side campus of The Founders District.

Presented by Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, the producers of the next-door and critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh, the show dives into Kahlo's life in Mexico, her struggles, politics, marriage to painter Diego Rivera, and even death — all set to moving imagery and enchanting music.

Making a surprise appearance, Mara Kahlo, Frida's great niece and president of the Frida Family Foundation, and Mara de Anda, Mara Kahlo's daughter and commercial director of the Frida Family Foundation, greeted the crowd and shared their thoughts on the new exhibits. "I had tears in my eyes," Mara de Anda told CultureMap of her first impressions of the family images. The two flew in from Mexico City just to toast the occasion.

Other guest speakers included Alicia Kerber Palma, Consul General of Mexico in Houston, as well as Impact Museums co-founder and producer, Vito Iaia.

In an apropos nod to the beloved Kahlo, Donkeemom (aka Sylvia Roman, a noted Kahlo fan) completed her Frida art installation that will be on display throughout the run of the exhibit. Her son Donkeeboy (aka Alex Roman), the noted muralist, was also on-hand supporting his mom during her live art installation.

Guests noshed on Mexico-City themed bites from local favorite Cuchara including ceviche, Mexican street corn, margaritas, and more. Latin guitarist Lois Albez strummed festive music to enliven the evening.

Immersive Frida Kahlo is slated to run through April 17.

Seen in the crowd: Jessica Rossman; Alejandro Siqueiros, Consul for Cultural Affairs; Dr. Roland Maldonado and Kayvon Sohrabi; Christine Hoffer; Leslie and Adam Strauss; Celina and Jason Stabell; Ursaline Hamilton; Shannon Hall; Ruben Dominguez; Miya Shay; Ceron; Fady Armanious; Courtney Zavala and Orlando Romero; Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque; Bryan Caswell and Erin Hicks; Houston Ballet dancer Natalie Varnum; and president of Latin Women’s Initiative, Vicki Luna.