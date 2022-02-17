Cherished Houston ball shows all heart in $2.3 million return

What: “Journeys of the Heart,” the Houston Heart Ball

Where: Hilton Americas – Houston

The scoop: A cherished Houston fete showed all heart in a triumphant, post-COVID return. Hundreds gathered for the 2022 Houston Heart Ball, dubbed “Journeys of the Heart” at Hilton Americas – Houston. The annual event held by the American Heart Association went virtual last year — but still managed to raise $1.5 million for AHA efforts.

This year's event, chaired by Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, raised a heart-pumping $2.3 million for life-saving research to prevent heart disease and stroke – America’s number one and number five killers.

Guests sipped champagne and mingled before being seated for the program, emceed by KPRC’s Khambrel Marshall, who recognized corporate honoree, EY, for their decade of support of the AHA. Meanwhile, American Heart Association Houston Division executive director, Mel Edwards, shared the mission of the AHA and introduced the community honorees, Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey and Matt Goossen. Attendees offered a standing ovation in appreciation of the Fluor Family.

Then came time for a lively live auction, boasting packages like a Hawaiian Getaway at the Waldorf Astoria for six, a beach and golf-focused trip to Florida via private jet, a trip for two to Istanbul and Cappadocia, and more. Guests engaged in a good-natured bidding war e over a 100-point case of wine during the live auction.

Speaking wine: wine auction co-chairs, Russ Labrasca and April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, along with the help of their committee, curated an extensive wine auction of wines all rated above 95 points. The Heart Ball wine auction is well known for off the market and exclusive wines, signed magnums, and high quality lots. Labrasca, who started the wine auction, was also honored for his 10 yeas of service to the AHA.

Guests who contributed to the mission received light-up balloons that set the ballroom awash in glow. Following the festive, warm-hearted, and even funny program, guests hit the dance floor to the tunes of The Taylor Pace Orchestra.

Who: Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, Lacey and Matt Goossen, Ann and Peter Fluor, Randa and K.C. Weiner, Debbie and Jack B. Moore, Dr. Doug Lawson, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Judy and Russ Labrasca, Suzie Kupiec and James Dyer, Rachel and Tim Dash, Teresa and José Ivo, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Molly and Jim Crownover, Lydia Davies and Andrew Johnson, Mel Edwards and John Schlosser.