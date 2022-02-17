Home » Society
party watch

Cherished Houston ball shows all heart in $2.3 million return

Cherished Houston ball shows all heart in $2.3 million return

By
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey and Matt Goossen
Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey and Matt Goossen. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 April Jorge Salazar
April and Dr. Jorge Salazar. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Lydia Davis Andrew Johnson
Lydia Davies and Andrew Johnson. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Russ Judy Labrasca
Russ and Judy Labrasca. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Marcelo Saenz Adrian Dueñas
Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Amber Baker_Dr Doug Lawson_John King_Suzie Kupiec_EY Corporate Honorees
Amber Baker, Dr. Doug Lawson, John King, and Suzie Kupiec. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Roslyn Bazzelle Valobra ring
Roslyn Bazzelle models a Valobra ring. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Carole John Horton
Carole and John Horton. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Robert Lisa Hearn
Robert and Lisa Hearn. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Khambrel Marshall
Khambrell Marshall. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 AHA's Mel Edwards
AHA's Mel Edwards. Photo by Wilson Parish
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Rachel Tim Dash
Rachel and Tim Dash. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Kathy Marty Goossen
Kathy and Marty Goossen. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 chairs Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary
Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey and Matt Goossen
Heart Ball Houston 2022 April Jorge Salazar
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Lydia Davis Andrew Johnson
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Russ Judy Labrasca
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Marcelo Saenz Adrian Dueñas
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Amber Baker_Dr Doug Lawson_John King_Suzie Kupiec_EY Corporate Honorees
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Roslyn Bazzelle Valobra ring
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Carole John Horton
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Robert Lisa Hearn
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Khambrel Marshall
Heart Ball Houston 2022 AHA's Mel Edwards
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Rachel Tim Dash
Heart Ball Houston 2022 Kathy Marty Goossen
Heart Ball Houston 2022 chairs Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary

What: “Journeys of the Heart,” the Houston Heart Ball

Where: Hilton Americas – Houston

The scoop: A cherished Houston fete showed all heart in a triumphant, post-COVID return. Hundreds gathered for the 2022 Houston Heart Ball, dubbed “Journeys of the Heart” at Hilton Americas – Houston. The annual event held by the American Heart Association went virtual last year — but still managed to raise $1.5 million for AHA efforts.

This year's event, chaired by Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, raised a heart-pumping $2.3 million for life-saving research to prevent heart disease and stroke – America’s number one and number five killers.

Guests sipped champagne and mingled before being seated for the program, emceed by KPRC’s Khambrel Marshall, who recognized corporate honoree, EY, for their decade of support of the AHA. Meanwhile, American Heart Association Houston Division executive director, Mel Edwards, shared the mission of the AHA and introduced the community honorees, Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey and Matt Goossen. Attendees offered a standing ovation in appreciation of the Fluor Family.

Then came time for a lively live auction, boasting packages like a Hawaiian Getaway at the Waldorf Astoria for six, a beach and golf-focused trip to Florida via private jet, a trip for two to Istanbul and Cappadocia, and more. Guests engaged in a good-natured bidding war e over a 100-point case of wine during the live auction.

Speaking wine: wine auction co-chairs, Russ Labrasca and April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, along with the help of their committee, curated an extensive wine auction of wines all rated above 95 points. The Heart Ball wine auction is well known for off the market and exclusive wines, signed magnums, and high quality lots. Labrasca, who started the wine auction, was also honored for his 10 yeas of service to the AHA.

Guests who contributed to the mission received light-up balloons that set the ballroom awash in glow. Following the festive, warm-hearted, and even funny program, guests hit the dance floor to the tunes of The Taylor Pace Orchestra.

Who: Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, Lacey and Matt Goossen, Ann and Peter Fluor, Randa and K.C. Weiner, Debbie and Jack B. Moore, Dr. Doug Lawson, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Judy and Russ Labrasca, Suzie Kupiec and James Dyer, Rachel and Tim Dash, Teresa and José Ivo, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Molly and Jim Crownover, Lydia Davies and Andrew Johnson, Mel Edwards and John Schlosser.

Read These Next
Art Car Parade
Houston Art Car Parade revs up for a return to in-person weekend fun
Common Bond On The Go The Ion mural
Common Bond bakes up sixth On-The-Go location in Midtown development
Shoot the Moon 3 Taco Strangelove Margherita pizzas
Houston Restaurant Weeks debuts new charity dining event this week