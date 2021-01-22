Global music icon headlines upcoming good-hearted Houston ball

While 2020 forced myriad local events, fundraisers, and galas to cancel, some are roaring back in 2021. Once such soiree is the 2021 Heart of Houston (formerly the Heart Ball), which has just announced a special headliner, world-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma.

In a letter to supporters and patrons, event chairs Lisa and Jerry Simon revealed that the globally revered musician will perform at the event, which will take place virtually on Thursday, February 11 at 7 pm.

The annual gala raises funds and awareness for the American Heart Association. This year’s celebration honors the Allen family.

For those unfamiliar, Yo-Yo Ma has enjoyed a 60-year career, in which he has recorded more than 100 albums and racked up 18 Grammy Awards. Among his numerous accolades are the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Kennedy Center Honors, and a recent honor as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 by Time Magazine.

Most recently, he performed "Amazing Grace" at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Celebrating America Concert, which followed Biden’s inauguration and was hosted by Tom Hanks and starred Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Tim McGraw, among others.

“Lisa and I were privileged to meet Yo-Yo several years ago and are honored to call him ‘friend,’ writes Jerry Simon.

Those interested can expect the Yo-Yo Ma performance, silent, wine, and live auctions. Registration can be found here.