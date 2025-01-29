All that glitters
Houston jeweler teams up with Uchiko for $15,000 ultimate Valentine's Day gift
They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but maybe that’s because Marilyn Monroe never tried the sushi at Uchiko. This Valentine’s Day, Marilyn could have had the best of both worlds with the Zadok Love Trio.
Uchiko and Zadok Jewelers have teamed up for this one-of-a-kind experience that features four food and cocktail pairings and culminates in the presentation of a diamond tennis necklace valued at $17,250. The collaboration make sense, since they share a common address at 1801 Post Oak Blvd.
Couples can indulge in the Zadok Love Trio from February 14 to 16 — but with a $15,000 price tag, true love had better be on the menu.
The couple who chooses to mark the day of love with this unique event will begin with a different kind of ice — a frozen Nikka vodka dirty martini — alongside bluefin nigiri featuring olive kosho and caviar.
For the second pairing, Krug Grande Cuvée 170ed Champagne is served with uni gunkan adorned with caviar. Next is the gyutoro, the restaurant’s 72-hour wagyu short rib infused with whiskey tamari and caviar paired with a Yamazaki 18-year Mizunara whisky — an ultra-rare spirit that retails for more than $2,000 per bottle.
“The experience concludes with our signature s’mores dessert, toasted tableside over Thaanbinchotan-style charcoal – it’s the exclamation point on the experience where the necklace will be presented,” said Shaun King, Uchiko’s chef de cuisine. “This singular tasting menu is great in and of itself, but with the inclusion of a sparkling diamond tennis necklace from our neighbors at Zadok, it is elevated to superstar status.”
The love doesn’t stop at dinner — both businesses will donate $2,000 per purchase to the Southern Smoke Foundation. The Houston-based nonprofit, headed by award-winning chef and CultureMap wine columnist Chris Shepherd, provides hospitality workers with emergency assistance and mental health services.
“We certainly believe that this collaboration will pique a great deal of interest among those seeking to have an elevated Valentine’s Day that will create lasting memories,” Amy and Lisa Zadok, Zadok’s marketing heads, said in a joint statement.
Diners can request the Zadok Love Trio when booking a table at Uchiko for February 14–16.