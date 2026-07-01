Membership has privileges
Houston's sophisticated new sports bar sets opening date in Uptown Park
A sophisticated new sports bar and cocktail lounge is opening this weekend in Uptown Park. When it opens this Saturday, July 3, Uptown Sporting Club will combine a sophisticated atmosphere with members-only perks.
Located in the former Duchess space at 1131 Uptown Park Blvd., Uptown Sporting Club is the latest project from veteran Houston restaurateurs Roveen Abante (Conservatory Galleria, Burger-Chan) and Daniel Chang (Uptown Sushi, Sushi Rebel). Together, they’ve created a concept that transitions from a sports bar in the early evening to a cocktail lounge that’s open until midnight or later.
"We didn't set out to build another sports bar," Abante said in a statement. “We created a sporting cocktail lounge that transforms into nightlife — a place where people can come together to watch a big game, enjoy great food and cocktails, and stay long after the final whistle. It's an experience built around community, hospitality, and memorable moments."
Inside, diners will find eight, large-screen TVs and a 115-inch LED screen for watching all of the day’s action. Interior details include a ceiling inspired by whiskey barrels, brass accents, and artwork that honors legendary athletes. Abante worked with Dawn Arcieri of Sparrow Studio on the project's design.
Uptown Sporting Club intends to hold watch parties for everything from World Cup matches to Astros playoff runs, UH Sweet Sixteen appearances, UFC fights, Texans games, and more.
Turning to the food, Uptown Sporting Club’s menu includes shareables such as nachos, truffle fries, Korean hot chicken tenders, and “One Big Pretzel.” Entree choices include flatbread pizzas, salads, and entrees such as steak frites, spicy rigatoni, and a double-patty smash burger made with wagyu beef.
Pair them with an extensive collection of wine, beer, and cocktails — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
The concept will also offer a VIP membership program. Perks include private liquor lockers, discounts on food and drinks, priority reservations, and members-only events such as liquor tastings. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but applications are available via the restaurant’s website.