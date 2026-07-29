two great tastes
Collaborative cookie bakery and ice cream shop spin up new Meyerland spot
Two of Houston’s foremost purveyors of sweet treats are adding a second location. Pudgy’s Fine Cookies and Underground Creamery are coming to Meyerland.
Scheduled to open in August, the combined cookie bakery and ice cream shop will be located in the Meyerland Court shopping center (4798 Beechnut St.). The location will serve the thick, chewy cookies that Pudgy’s is known for alongside Underground’s first-ever soft service ice cream.
Underground Softies, as the concept is known, is a variation from the hand-packed pints that Underground Creamery sells at Pudgy’s and via its weekly drops — online sales of three or four flavors that change every week and frequently sell out in under an hour. The flavors at Underground Softies will change less frequently.
"We'll be more focused on soft serve with a less dynamic menu instead of constantly changing everything," Underground owner Josh DeLeon said in a statement. "It's going to be a challenge for me, because creating something new every week has always been part of Underground's DNA. But I'm excited to really refine this concept while still finding ways to keep things creative."
DeLeon tells CultureMap that diners will be able to add some of Underground’s signature toppings to their soft serve, including Oreo MSG (malted salted grit), Biscoff grit, sea salt, Craft Pita olive oil, and fudge. More toppings will be added once the new location is running smoothly.
Customers will also be able to purchase a limited selection of Underground pints to-go. However, the weekly drops will only be available at the Heights location.
Van Teamer founded Pudgy’s during the pandemic as an outgrowth of her passion for cookie baking. After decided a franchised cookie bakery’s products were too sweet, she developed her own recipes for cookies such as a chocolate chip (The Pudgy), the Bonanza Brulee, a cookie that combines the flavors of creme brulee and bananas Foster, and the Wild Campfire, a s’mores-inspired cookie with toasted marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Like Underground, Pudgy’s frequently serves limited-edition flavors inspired by special ingredients or the time of year.
The new location expands on the duo’s current location in the Heights that opened in 2022. During those four years, Teamer and DeLeon have deepened their professional relationship. Underground and Pudgy’s have collaborated on cookie and ice cream flavors, participated in events together, and the owners have served as an important sounding board for each other.
"It's the best of both worlds," Teamer said in a statement. "We each have our own businesses and creative freedom, but we also get to share ideas, support one another and celebrate each other's wins. Even though we're doing our own thing, we're working toward the same goal of creating a great experience for our community and helping each other succeed."
"The cross-pollination of our audiences is why we've become what we are," DeLeon added. "I truly believe our brands can stand on their own, but Van has been an incredible mentor when it comes to the business side of things. Sharing knowledge has propelled both of us faster than I ever expected."
In addition to offering soft serve, the new location will improve on the Heights in another important way. It will offer a seating area for people to enjoy their cookies and ice cream.
“Our goal is to become more connected with the community by creating a welcoming space where people can make memories, celebrate special moments and feel right at home," Teamer said.