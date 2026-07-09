there goes my hero
Trill Burgers partners with popular anime series for limited time collab
Calling all heroes! The anime megahit My Hero Academia is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and parent company Toho International has partnered with Houston hip-hop legend and restaurateur Bun B to release exclusive menu items and merchandise related to the series. The superhero sandwich, side, and sip will be available at all Trill Burgers locations starting July 11 through August 9.
“My Hero Academia is one of the most iconic anime of this generation, and working with them has been a thrill for the entire Trill Burgers team,” Trill Burgers co-founder Andy Nguyen said. “We always want to be creative and thoughtful with our collaborations, and to have a partner the caliber of My Hero Academia is a testament to the hard work of the Trill Burgers team, and the dedication of the series’ fans. We can’t wait for people to check out this collaboration.”
“I always get excited about a new Trill Burgers collaboration, and this one is special,” added co-founder Bun B . “I know our Trill Burgers fans will love this, and I hope we make some new fans with this incredible collaboration with My Hero Academia. This is something a little different, and I’m excited to see our guests try out these new Trill Burgers flavors.”
What's on the Menu?
Trill Burgers has created three new My Hero Academia items, all of which are served in containers with graphics celebrating the series. The "One For All Burger" is a cheeseburger with demi-glazed beef gravy, American cheese, cabbage, onion, and an Asian-inspired sesame-citrus dressing to give it that proper anime flavor profile. It can be served served with the standard Trill Burgers seasoned fries or one of the other new offerings.
The offerings include a burger, fries, and lemonade.Photo by Quit Nguyen
"Plus Ultra Fries" (named for the anime's school's motto) takes the Trill Burgers signature side and adds a Japanese twist. The fries come with okonomi sauce, mayonnaise, Japanese furikake seasoning, and bonito (dried tuna) flakes.
In addition, Trill Burgers is launching Detroit Smash Lemonade, a neon-green concoction made of lemon, pineapple pieces, slices of mango and a kiwi syrup base. All items will come in speciality packaging. Trill Burgers/My Hero Academia t-shirts will also be for sale.
Fans who want a longer-lasting souvenir can purchase a special T-shirt that celebrates the collaboration. The bright white unisex T-shirts feature the My Hero Academia logo and Trill Burgers branding on the front with My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya (Deku) on the back.
Remember the collab with this special T-shirt.Photo by Quit Nguyen
All four items will be available at Trill Burgers' three Houston-area locations in Upper Kirby/Montrose, Spring, and Missouri City.
“I always get excited about a new Trill Burgers collaboration, and this one is special,” Bun B said. “I know our Trill Burgers fans will love this, and I hope we make some new fans with this incredible collaboration with My Hero Academia. This is something a little different, and I’m excited to see our guests try out these new Trill Burgers flavors.”
A Decade of Dazzling Stories
My Hero Academia was first released as a manga in Japan in 2014 written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The series takes place in a world where almost the entire population is born with superpowers. A boy named Izuku Midoriya is one of the few "normal" people until the most powerful hero on Earth bequeaths him his abilities. Midoriya then attends a prestigious hero school with other powered people.
The manga was an instant success and was turned into a weekly anime by Toho and studio Bones in 2016. It developed a following in America thanks to Adult Swim's Toonami block, quickly becoming one of the most popular animes in the United States. The series has always had a large connection to Houston thanks to the English dub voice cast, which includes local stars like John Swasey, David Matranga, and Monica Rial. The regular series finished in December 2025, but a special epilogue episode titled "More" was released in May.
Toho acknowledged the support of the series in Houston in an official statement.
“As My Hero Academia celebrates its 10th anniversary, we’re excited to continue to bring the series to fans in new and unexpected ways”, said Kristin Parcell, general manager of Toho International. “We’re proud to once again partner with Trill Burgers, this time bringing the spirit of My Hero Academia into a real-world fan experience rooted in community and culture that has defined the franchise for the past decade.”