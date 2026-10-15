Spectator Sport
Family friendly Houston sports bar rushes into Conroe for 5th location
Family-friendly sports bar Spectators Bar & Grill has opened its fifth Houston-area location in Conroe.
Located at 1259 Grand Central Pkwy., the new 6,500-square-foot restaurant and bar seats more than 200 people inside, along with more on an outdoor patio. With more than 40 TVs, patrons will never miss a moment of the day’s games.
“Opening in Conroe gives us the opportunity to introduce Spectators to a new community and continue growing beyond our existing locations,” owner Aneal Mohammud said in a statement. “We want this to be a place where families feel comfortable bringing the kids, friends can meet for a meal, and fans can settle in for the game. We look forward to getting to know our Conroe neighbors and giving them a reason to come back.”
Customers will find a menu of familiar sports bar fare, including shareables, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and more. Favorites include the prime beef cheeseburger, hot honey crispy chicken sandwich, six flavors of wings, a Philly cheesesteak, Southwest chicken egg rolls, and more. Pair them with more than 60 house cocktails, including a spicy peach margarita, chocolate peanut butter martini, and a maple bacon Old Fashioned.
Served Saturday and Sunday from 9 am-1 pm, brunch features include the Hangover Burger (topped with bacon, a fried egg, and American cheese); a breakfast platter with two eggs, two silver dollar pancakes, potatoes, and choice of meat; and chicken and waffles. The brunch menu also includes familiar cocktails such as a Bloody Mary and various mimosa flavors.
Kids 12 and under get their own menu with items such as a cheeseburger, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and more.
Weekday happy hour takes place Monday through Friday from 3-7 pm, with weekend happy hour Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 pm, and reverse happy hour Monday through Friday from 9 pm-midnight.