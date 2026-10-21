Domo Arigato
Award-winning Texas ramen shop sets opening date for Meyerland location
Houstonians had to wait seven years for a second location of Ramen Tatsu-ya, but the Austin-based restaurant’s third Houston outpost is coming much more quickly.
The restaurant’s Meyerland location will open on Saturday, October 31, in the former Boston Market location at 4672 Beechnut St.
Known for its signature tonkotsu broth, which takes up to three days to prepare, chefs Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya Matsumoto opened the original Ramen Tatsu-ya in 2012. It quickly earned wide acclaim, including a spot on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s Best New Restaurants of 2013.
Since then, the restaurant has grown to six locations in Austin and two in Houston — a Montrose store that opened in 2017 and a Town & Country outpost that debuted in December 2025. More could be on the way.
“There's certainly room and good trade area dynamics to support more Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations in Houston,” CEO Todd Coerver writes in an email. “I have no magic number or timeline in mind for such growth. A lot will depend on the performance of the newer locations we are opening in Houston. Community reaction will dictate the answer to how many, how fast.”
In addition to its noodles, Ramen Tatsu-ya also serves small plates such as its signature Sweet and Sour Yodas (aka, Brussels sprouts), karaage, and gyoza. They can be paired with a full range of drinks, including beer, sake, frozens, and non-alcoholic sips such as lemongrass-cucumber limeade and strawberry-yuzu lemonade.
The company operates three other concepts: Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya, a casual patio bar; Tiki Tatsu-Ya, a tiki bar and restaurant; and Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, a Texas-inspired izakaya that holds a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. Could they be headed to Houston, too?
“I wouldn't rule out the possibility for a version of Kemuri to expand to Houston one day. But we are really just focused on Ramen Tatsu-Ya at the moment,” he writes.
Ramen Tatsu-ya will celebrate its Bellaire grand opening with free t-shirts for the 25 customers, the chance to win free ramen for a year, a free popsicle with purchase for anyone in costume, and a DJ set from 6-8 pm. It will also give out treats to trick-or-treaters.
“We’re excited to bring a new location to the Bellaire area,” Coerver added in a statement. “And having our grand opening on Halloween gives us a chance to really ratchet up the fun!”
Ramen Tatsu-ya is only the latest addition to the Bellaire/Meyerland area. The second location of Tex-Mex restaurant Candente opened in late 2025. Pudgy’s Fine Cookies and Underground Creamery will open their second location across the street from Ramen Tatsu-ya this Sunday, October 25.