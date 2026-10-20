two great tastes
Collaborative cookie bakery and ice cream shop set Meyerland opening date
Good news for residents of Meyerland, Bellaire, Westbury, and other Southwest Houston neighborhoods. The area’s newest destinations for sweet treats is serving up cookies and soft serve.
Already in a quiet soft open, the second location of Pudgy's Fine Cookies and Underground Creamery (4798 Beechnut St.) will celebrate its grand opening this Sunday, October 25 from 10:30 am-3 pm. First announced in July, the new location serves Pudgy’s signature thick, chewy cookies alongside Underground Creamery’s first-ever soft serve ice cream.
Unlike Underground’s location in the Heights that sells pints of ice cream via weekly drops of different flavors, Underground Softies, as the location is known, will serve vanilla bean soft serve alongside a rotating second flavor and toppings that are similar to those used in Underground’s pints. For the opening, the second flavor will be ube and toppings will include hot fudge, Oreo MSG, and Biscoff grit.
"Our customers are used to us surprising them with something new every week, and that's something we love and will continue doing with our pints," Underground founder Josh DeLeon said in a statement. "But with Softies, we're excited to create something they can count on, too. They'll know their favorites will be here whenever they visit, and we'll still have plenty of room to get creative. We're excited to hear what the Meyerland community wants to see from us."
Van Teamer founded Pudgy’s during the pandemic as an outgrowth of her passion for cookie baking. After decided a franchised cookie bakery’s products were too sweet, she developed her own recipes for cookies such as a chocolate chip (The Pudgy), the Bonanza Brulee, a cookie that combines the flavors of creme brulee and bananas Foster, and the Wild Campfire, a s’mores-inspired cookie with toasted marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Like Underground, Pudgy’s frequently serves limited-edition flavors inspired by special ingredients or the time of year.
Even better, customers will be able to order sundaes that combine Pudgy’s cookies with Underground’s soft serve. The new location has a few tables where customers will be able to sit and enjoy their purchases.
"We're really excited to be part of Meyerland," Teamer added. "We wanted this location to feel a little different from our other shop, with a space where families can sit, enjoy cookies and soft serve, and spend time together. We've put a lot of thought into creating something special, and I can't wait for everyone to finally experience it."
The new locations deepens the business relationship that began when the Heights location opened in 2022. Although both Pudgy’s and Underground have separate ownership and operate independently, both have benefitted from the ongoing partnership.
That success will be on display at Sunday’s grand opening, which will feature a ribbon cutting at 10:30 am followed by a lion dance at 11:30 am. The first 50 people will get a free cookie, and the first 25 customers will receive a free Pudgy’s tote bag.