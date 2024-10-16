frankly delicious
Chicago-based Portillo's sets opening date for first Houston location
One of this year’s most eagerly anticipated new restaurants is ready to make its debut. Portillo’s will celebrate the grand opening of its first Houston-area location at 10 am on Tuesday, October 22. Various soft opening and preview events will take place before then.
Located in Richmond’s The Grand at Aliana shopping center (11005 West Grand Parkway South), the restaurant offers a spacious 7,700-square-feet with interior seating for 170 people along with a 50-seat patio. To-go customers are serviced by double drive-thru lanes.
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake. Its Chicago hot dog is a beef frank topped with mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato, celery salt, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.
Their Italian beef features thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread, with the option to have it dry or dipped in gravy, and the double-layer chocolate cake is iced with chocolate frosting. Burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, and shakes are also available.
Founded in Dick Portillo, the restaurant has grown to 85 locations in 10 states. Richmond will be the company’s seventh in Texas, but it won’t be the only Houston-area outpost for long. Plans call for three more by the end of the year — in Willowbrook, Stafford, and Katy.
On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 am. As part of the ceremony, Michael Portillo, the company’s vice president of restaurant, will present a check to its charity partner, Mamie George Community Center.