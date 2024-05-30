flying into Midtown
Star Indian chef claims prime Midtown spot for new fried chicken concept
One of the Houston area’s most refined Indian restaurants is bringing a new concept to Midtown. The team behind Indian fine dining restaurant Amrina wants Houstonians to experience their take on fried chicken.
Slated to open later this summer, Pok Pok Po Chicken Parlor has claimed the former Artisans space at 3201 Louisiana. Part of the Kahani Social Group that includes both Amrina and an upscale catering service, Pok Pok Po will serve the fried chicken chef Jassi Bindra has offered as an occasional special at Amrina, the elegant Indian restaurant that's been a hit in The Woodlands since it opened in June 2022.
"The inspiration for Pok Pok Po stemmed from the overwhelming success of our fried chicken brunches at Amrina," Kahani Social Group co-founder Surpreet Singh said in a statement. "We knew there was something truly special about our fried chicken, and we're excited to bring that magic to Pok Pok Po."
A representative tells CultureMap that chef Bindra’s fried chicken is double fried with a gluten-free batter loaded with herbs and spices. It will be available as pieces, sandwiches, or bowls. Expect Indian-inspired sauces and sides, details of which will be revealed closer to opening.
Just as Amrina is known for its romantic, special occasion-worthy atmosphere, Kahani’s goal for Pok Pok Po is to cultivate an environment that’s conducive to both socializing and working.