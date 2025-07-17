FM Kitchen closes
Inner loop pickleball bar expands into neighboring burger joint
One of the inner loop’s most popular pickleball destinations is getting a makeover. PKL Social is expanding its footprint by claiming the space formerly occupied by FM Kitchen & Bar.
Since both PKL Social and FM Kitchen share ownership and management, the name change unites the property under one brand. It focuses on PKL Social’s success in its first year-plus of operations and sheds the FM Kitchen brand that’s been serving up burgers, comfort food, craft beer, and cocktails since 2017. Although the change won’t officially take place until July 26, the building’s exterior is already sporting a fresh coat of paint with PKL Social’s branding.
“It’s a direct response to the demand for more,” operating partner Jason Mok said in a statement. “We’ve conceptualized everything people have loved about FM Kitchen & Bar and PKL Social by creating a single concept and venue that brings it all together in an exciting, more seamless way.”
Open since March 2024, PKL Social has four pickleball courts, big screen TVs for watching sports, and two, 140-inch LED video walls for big games and other events. The rebranding brings upgrades in the form of Full Swing golf simulators that will allow people to play golf and other games for an hourly rental fee.
Some things will remain the same. The new PKL Social will still serve many of FM Kitchen’s most popular dishes, including its signature cheeseburger, smash burger, and weekend brunch items. Additions include on-trend items such as a chopped chicken Caesar wrap and a Buffalo chicken wrap, a fried shrimp basket, and a California-style burrito.
Beverage options include cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Non-alcoholic options include beer, cocktails, oat milk lattes sourced from Tenfold Coffee, and a frozen strawberry lemonade.
In terms of the venue’s layout, the patio bar and restaurant area that had been home to FM Kitchen will remain family-friendly. The court area around PKL Social’s original footprint will remain adults-only.
“PKL Social is becoming so much more than a pickleball destination. It’s a sports bar and event-centric destination with high energy and excellent food,” Mok added. “With our new upgrades, we can offer customers everything from corporate events and happy hours to social events such as our game day and reality TV watch parties, popular bingo nights, and cold plunge socials. We are excited to expand these options even further to be a true social destination for all.”
PKL Social will celebrate its expansion on July 26 with drink specials, raffle prizes, giveaways, a DJ, sips from brands including LALO Tequila, Athletic Brewing Co., Beam Suntory, and more.