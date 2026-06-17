All-day Mexican cafe known for açaí bowls sets Woodlands opening date
A Mexico City-based all-day cafe has arrived in The Woodlands. Ojo de Agua will celebrate its grand opening this Thursday, June 18.
Located near Trader Joe’s at 10720 Kuykendahl Rd., the new location builds on the success of Ojo de Agua’s location in River Oaks District that opened in May 2023. The restaurant is known for its fresh, healthy fare paired with a lively atmosphere.
“We’ve always wanted Ojo de Agua to feel welcoming, energizing, and approachable, a place guests can visit for morning coffee, lunch with friends, or an evening cocktail,” co-founder Rafa Montero said in a statement. “The Woodlands felt like a natural next step for us because of the community’s appreciation for quality, lifestyle, and hospitality.”
Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Ojo de Agua has a wide-ranging menu of Mexican-inspired fare. Mornings begin with dishes such as açaí bowls, chilaquiles, and avocado toast — all of which can be paired with freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, or coffee.
At lunch and dinner, look for salads, sandwiches, and ceviches. Specific dishes include the octopus and cauliflower mole salad, Mexican bowl (brown rice with ribeye, vegetables, cotija, guacamole, and more), lobster grilled cheese, mahi mahi tacos, and tropical ceviche (tuna, mango, and avocado marinated in soy sauce with chili garlic, lime, and green apple). Pair them with cocktails, beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages.
“From the beginning, Ojo de Agua was created around the idea that fresh food, genuine hospitality, and beautiful spaces can positively shape the way people gather and connect,” Montero said. “After the incredible response we received in River Oaks, we are excited to introduce the brand to The Woodlands and become part of such a vibrant and growing community.”
On Thursday, Ojo de Agua will open at 9:30 am. It will stay open through Mexico’s World Cup match against South Korea that begins at 8 pm.