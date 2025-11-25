farewell ninja ramen
Houston ramen shop known for Asian whisky will shutter after 11 years
A ramen shop that’s been a favorite of Houston hospitality workers will soon serve its final bowl of noodles. Ninja Ramen will close at the end of December, owners Christopher Huang tells CultureMap.
Open since 2014, Ninja Ramen earned fans for its signature, Asahikawa-style that gets a boost of umami from three kinds of dashi. In addition, the restaurant sells one of Houston’s most extensive selections of Asian whisky and stays open until 2 am to appeal to late night revelers and hospitality workers.
About a year ago, Huang revealed Ninja Ramen was struggling to stay in business. The subsequent publicity boosted the restaurant’s fortunes, but not by enough for Huang to significantly reduce the debts her incurred. He recently accepted an offer from a new restaurant that will take over his lease beginning next year.
“I’m working 100 hours a week,” Huang says. “I’m getting married. I’m old. I’m 45 now. I go home at 4 am seven days a week. Since I’m not making a ton of money, it doesn’t make sense to keep going.”
Although this chapter is drawing to a close, Huang says he feels pride at what he accomplished. The restaurant has hosted any number of memorable events, including an Anvil-themed Halloween party and its annual snow party, which will return December 19-21.
“I’m proud Ninja Ramen became part of Houston. We were an industry hangout for so many for so long. Even now, I just left Nina Ramen, there are a bunch of industry people there at the moment,” he adds.
Closing Ninja Ramen will allow Huang to focus more attention on Narwhal Jousting Club, the affordable burger concept he developed with chef David Ramos. Known for its $6 cheeseburger (or $9 double), Huang says business is growing steadily, particularly as Houston influencers discover the restaurant.
@shawnthefoodsheep Houston Burger Review Series: 📍Narwhal Jousting Club 4901 Rose St, Houston, TX 77007 Credits: @Hungry_inhouston #houstontx #burger #burgertok ♬ Food Review - Sunny Vibes
“Somebody posted us on tiktok last week. We noticed an increase in traffic,” Huang says. “I want to keep doing that. It’s an easy enough concept to where we’re open to expanding to another location — if any real estate people have a teeny-tiny spot.”
Between now and Ninja Ramen’s closing day, Huang says he’ll celebrate the restaurant’s legacy by inviting former staff members to come back for guest shifts. He’ll also be discounting pours from the hundreds of bottles of whiskey on the back bar.
“I hope the announcement brings people who haven’t been by in like six or seven years to come back and check out the whiskey selection and/or visit old bartenders who used to work,” Huang says.
“I’m sure I’ll cry about it after I give up the keys. I’m excited to see people and share Ninja for one last month.”