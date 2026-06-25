Where to Drink Now
9 new bars shaking up Houston with posh rooms and clarified sips
Halfway through 2026 and multiple new bars have already been added to the city’s roster of watering holes. Read on to see what new bar openings have caught CultureMap’s eye so far this year. From a no-frills saloon to an elegant Mexican-American lounge, Houston’s latest bar openings are as diverse as the city itself.
Bar Daphne
The boutique hotel by Austin-based hospitality group Bunkhouse opened its doors in December of last year, with the hotel’s lobby bar serving its first drink in May. Bar Daphne is an intimate, elevated space with a 20-foot golden upholstered banquette, an eight-seat bar, and red lava-topped tables. John Alexander’s “Life on a Merry-Go-Round” hangs behind the bar, and is one of several pieces of art that inspired the cocktail menu. The Life on a Merry-Go-Round cocktail combines aperitivo with lychee, tart cherry, lime, and boba. Chef Terrance Gallivan, who heads the hotel’s restaurant Hypsi, has created bites for the bar, such as shrimp stuffed street corn and fried olives. Bar Daphne (347 W. 20th Street. ) is open nightly from 5 pm to midnight on weekdays, and until 2 am on weekends.
By the Wayside
For Houstonians, ample seating and easy parking can be a major draw. This Second Ward spot delivers both, but By The Wayside is doing more than slinging simple cocktails. Owners Samantha and Braden Navarre aim to showcase artists through murals, artwork, and live music. Cocktails include This Counts as Self Care, a matcha and vodka concoction, and the mezcal-forward Rooted, Not Settled with beet, ginger, and citrus. For food, the bar serves staples such as hummus, meatballs, and wings. By the Wayside (5644 Navigation Blvd.) is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4 pm-12 am; Friday, 2 pm-2 am.; Saturday, 11 am-2 am; and Sunday, 11 am-12 am.
By Popular Demand West U
The Memorial-area bar has brought its friendly “neighborhood living room” vibe to a new location in West University Place. Leather Chesterfield sofas, shelves lined with decor, oversized coffee tables to hold drinks and dishes, and ample patio seating create an approachable atmosphere. Fare such as spinach dip, burgers, pizzas, and quesadillas are available to nosh on, while the drinks menu lists specialty cocktails and an extensive selection of liquors. Monday is steak night, when diners can enjoy either a 12-ounce ribeye or 6-ounce filet mignon with two sides for $20. By Popular Demand West U. (2710 Bissonnet St.) is open Monday through Wednesday from 4 pm to 12 am and Thursday through Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am.
Concrete Rose
The attention to detail that owner Greg Perez gave to Concrete Rose’s creation is evident from the moment patrons walk inside. With its wood-paneled walls, black and white photography, and thoughtful touches, such as silver coasters engraved with the bar’s logo — Concrete Rose might be a surprise for those who know Perez for his other venture, Trash Panda Drinking Club. The dedication to detail continues with the menu, a detailed guide that explains the bar’s concept and outlines the numerous creative cocktails accompanied by artistic photographs of each. Start with The Rose, a vodka-aperitivo blend with lychee and rose, and be sure to look up — a mural on the ceiling honors the city’s Chicano culture. Find Concrete Rose at 1701 Commerce Street. It is open daily from 4 pm-2 am.
1111
Pronounced “eleven eleven,” the Mexico City-inspired cocktail lounge is the newest concept from Melrose owners Army Sadeghi and Brandon Duliakas. This is a place to see and be seen, but the drinks and the food make it repeat-visit worthy. Emmanuel Chavez, chef and co-owner of Houston’s Michelin-starred Tatemó, added his touch to the menu, with items like a whole sea bass finished with chile adobo and an herb rub. The empanadas de camaron and ribeye tacos are also standouts.
The Mexican inspiration continues to the cocktails, a list created in collaboration with former staff of Handshake Speakeasy, the globally ranked Mexico City bar. Clarified cocktails reign here, with the 1111 margarita a clear libation of blanco tequila and a tangerine infusion, topped with bubbles of salty lime air. For something sweeter, select the mezcal ginger fizz, with its house clarified pineapple soda. Located at 1111 Westheimer Road, 1111 is open daily from 4 pm to 2 am.
Hey Darlin' Saloon
The name is charming, but this 21-and-up bar is strictly for adults. Hey Darlin’ is a laidback Southern bar with a patio, arcade, and garage doors that open the interior space to the spacious beer garden that's filled with picnic tables and a big screen TV. Saturday bucket specials are $20 for domestic and $25 for import, from 12-4 pm. Hours at Hey Darlin’ (4002 N Main St.) are Monday to Thursday, 4 pm-12 am; Friday, 4 pm-2 am; Saturday, 12 pm-2 am; and Sunday from 12 pm-12 am.
Rosé & Rye
This bar’s sister restaurant, Crisp, has gained a loyal neighborhood following with its kid-friendly outdoor space, but Rosé & Rye is strictly 21 and up. Patrons will find cocktails such as the Cynar Rocket, an earthy sip of jalapeño-infused gin, Cynar liqueur, fennel seed, arugula, and lemon, and the Breakfast for Dinner, an espresso drink with bourbon and limoncello. Stop by for happy hour, Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 pm, when all cocktails are $10. Rosé and Rye (2220 Bevis St.) is open from 4 pm-12 am, Tuesday through Saturday.
Pearl Bar 2.0
A Houston staple and longtime LGBTQ+ gathering place, Pearl Bar opened its doors in 2013 and quickly became known as a safe space and a lively spot for drag bingo and crawfish dinners. Pearl Bar kicked off this year’s Pride Month with a move just a few minutes down the street. The new spot, at 2811 Washington Avenue, boasts larger patios, a full kitchen, and a private members-only bar. Additional restrooms and more parking options make a night out even easier at Pearl Bar 2.0. For those hoping to catch a game, there’s Pearl's Side Peace, a bar within the club that is dedicated to watching women's sports. Pearl Bar 2.0 is located at 2811 Washington Avenue, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Xolo
This new Montrose spot begins the day with coffee and breakfast bites before transforming into a sultry bar with elaborate cocktails and a full dinner service in the evening. Chef Javier Becerra and owner Angel Bautista, both natives of Mexico City, pay homage to the city’s flavors and culture through Xolo’s menu. Cocktails like the Pan Tomate—a clarified tomato cordial with toasted barley, bourbon, and vodka—are served alongside dishes like the Tacos Oscar, with heirloom corn, crispy cheese, potato foam, and caviar. Xolo is located at 223 Westheimer Road, and is open Sunday through Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Coffee service is Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with brunch beginning at 9 a.m.