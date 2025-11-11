A Big Vibe, A Bigger Heart
Meet the Houston hospitality group that’s all about its people
In a city known for its food scene, The Big Vibe Group stands out not for flash or fanfare, but for something rarer: a deep, people-first culture that’s shaped some of Houston’s favorite restaurants.
With more than 320 team members across three distinct concepts — Coppa Osteria, Flora Mexican Kitchen, and Graffiti — the group has built a family that’s as much about connection as cuisine. What ties the concepts together isn’t just shared ownership, but a philosophy that’s as simple as it is sincere: it’s all about the team.
From a neighborhood spot to a hospitality family
When Coppa Osteria opened its doors in 2013, founders Grant and Jacy Cooper, along with now-partner Josep Prats, envisioned a laid-back neighborhood restaurant. What they didn’t plan, at least not explicitly, was how many careers would begin within its walls.
What began as a single neighborhood restaurant soon grew into a place that nurtured careers and built community. Over the years, Coppa became more than a go-to for pizza and pasta. It became a launchpad.
Every member of The Big Vibe Group’s central office once started as a host, server, or bartender there — a rare continuity that’s now baked into the company’s DNA. It’s the kind of story that could only happen in a place where people are trusted, developed, and encouraged to build something lasting.
A culture of growth
The Big Vibe Group’s name is no accident; it reflects the energy, warmth, and genuine camaraderie that flow through its restaurants.
Familiar faces like Ana Garzon, who started as a host at Coppa Osteria and is now director of operations, and Obed Gallardo, a longtime Houston server turned beverage director, illustrate how far that philosophy goes.
Others, like Ella Bryan, who swapped serving tables for running the office, and Jose Aguilar, who’s now leading Flora Mexican Kitchen as general manager after years of dedication across multiple concepts, embody the same spirit of loyalty and growth.
These aren’t just career moves — they’re stories of loyalty, mentorship, and belief in what’s possible within a restaurant group that invests in its people.
Tradition that stays fresh
Longevity runs deep at The Big Vibe Group. Many of its chefs have been with the company for a decade or more, bringing consistency that regulars can taste. That signature Coppa salad? It’s still being crafted by the same hands that have perfected it for years — a small but meaningful example of how tradition stays fresh.
The result is a sense of steadiness that feels increasingly rare in hospitality. The group’s restaurants may evolve, but the heart, and the people behind it, remain familiar.
A Houston story at heart
At its core, The Big Vibe Group is a Houston story of opportunity, grit, and genuine hospitality. Guests often mention the same thing after visiting: the warmth of the staff, the care in the details, and the sense that everyone there truly wants to be part of something bigger.
As the group continues to grow, its mission remains refreshingly simple: to keep serving great food, creating great jobs, and making Houston feel a little more like home, one meal at a time.