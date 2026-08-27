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Staple West Houston Chinese buffet reopens after glamourous makeover
One of Westchase’s dining staples has reopened after a lengthy renovation. Lucky Village Chinese Buffet is back and better than ever.
Located at 10755 Westheimer, Lucky Village has been a West Houston staple for more than 20 years. The restaurant closed earlier this year for renovations that were unveiled last week.
Tinggi Design, a Houston-based firm that’s designed and built restaurants in Texas and Louisiana, worked with sister company Golden Town Materials on sourcing and manufacturing many of the features. In the main dining room, look for fan-shaped ceiling coves with cascading crystal pendant lights and a hand-painted chinoiserie mural on one wall. A second dining room features floor-to-ceiling glass, cognac leather chairs, and a matte black ceiling. Overall, the effect is less affordable buffet and more full service restaurant.
While the look is fresh, the restaurant still serves hundreds of items in an all-you-can-eat buffet format that’s priced at $18.99 for dinner during the week and $19.99 for all day on Saturday and Sunday. Lower prices are offered at lunch ($15.99) and for kids.
The buffet contains hundreds of items, starting with a seafood section that includes Chinese dishes such as shrimp with lobster sauce and sweet-and-sour shrimp, and kung pao; boiled shrimp and crawfish; and a sushi station with nigiri and maki. Other sections include appetizers (dumplings, egg rolls, chicken wings, etc.), soup (wonton, hot and sour, egg drop, etc.), fried rice, beef (pepper steak, Mongolian, kung pao, etc.), chicken (sweet-and-sour, almond, black bean sauce, etc.), egg foo young, and more.
"Lucky Village has meant something to this community for 20 years. We wanted to honor that history while giving it a future, one that doesn't feel like a buffet at all," Lucky Village partner Jenny Xie said in a statement.