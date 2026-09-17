a very fine house
Mexican restaurant with private tequila lockers sets Cypress opening
An upscale Mexican restaurant is coming soon to the Towne Lake development in Cypress. Galiana’s Casa Del Tequila will begin its soft opening this Monday, September 21 ahead of a grand opening on September 28.
Located at 11231 Greenhouse Road, Galiana’s Casa Del Tequila is an evolution of Galiana's Tex Mex & Agave Bar, a restaurant that closed in May. It’s part of Grupo Herrera Restaurants, the company behind Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, and Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse.
The new name comes with a new menu that’s designed to be more upscale than its predecessor. Owner Dario Herrera describes Galiana’s as “the fresher side of Mexico,” according to press materials, with a focus on high quality ingredients and tableside presentations.
Appetizers include street corn with grilled bone marrow, charred octopus, gorditas filled with pastor or chicken fajitas, and tableside guacamole. From there, diners may opt for tacos filled with pastor, octopus, vegetables, tempura fried Gulf snapper, or ribeye.
Galiana’s offers three choices of beef fajitas — skirt, ribeye, or filet — along with chicken. Diners can add familiar toppings such as bacon-wrapped shrimp, a lobster tail, or jalapeño sausage.
Other entrees include shrimp and crab enchiladas, mole enchiladas with chicken, risotto Veracruz with shellfish and octopus, and pan-seared Gulf red snapper with tequila poblano-chipotle cream. The company’s experience with steakhouses is reflected in Galiana’s steak selection that includes skirt, ribeye, an American wagyu New York strip, and a Black Angus tomahawk that’s carved tableside.
As the “house of tequila,” Galiana’s will also serve a wide range of tequila and mezcal-based cocktails, all of which are made-to-order with fresh citrus. In addition, private liquor lockers ae available for diners who want access to premium spirits and other perks.
During the soft opening, the restaurant will be open for dinner from 5-10 pm. After that, it will be open for lunch and dinner daily with brunch served on Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are available online.