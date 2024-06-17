Uchi at home
Houston Japanese restaurant crafts new, premium delivery boxes
It’s about to get a little easier to enjoy sushi, sashimi, and caviar from Uchi and its sister concepts, Uchiko and Uchibā (a restaurant in Austin and Dallas). Beginning Tuesday, June 18, people who want the Uchi experience at home will have the ability to order to-go boxes for pick up or delivery via Uber Eats.
Designed to feed two people each, diners have the choice of three different boxes. They are:
Ichi: 12 pieces of sushi, two rolls, and a crudo for $95:
- Nigiri sushi: Avocado, madai, hamachi, sake toro, akami, hirame
- Maki: Cucumber and sake (six pieces each)
- Crudo: Hama chili — Uchi’s signature yellowtail crudo with ponzu, Thai chili, and orange supremes
Ni: Everything in the Ichi box plus a chirashi set with the following pieces of sashimi and accouterments: Kanpachi, masu, bluefin otoro tartare, ikura, sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, shiso, and negi. Price: $195.
San: Everything in the Ni box plus two, 15g servings of caviar — kaluga hybrid and smoked trout roe — along with potato chips, creme fraiche, and two mother of pearl spoons. Price: $295.
Ariana Quant, Uchi’s executive pastry chef, took the lead in creating the boxes, according to a release. As illustrated in the photo of the San box above, the intricate packaging adds a premium feel that far exceeds the plastic or cardboard containers that are typical of most to-go orders.
“From the moment we started offering to-go in 2020, we have been imagining ways to elevate the ‘at home’ experience to reflect our passion for surprising our guests with thoughtful presentation and a truly engaging experience,” Quant said in a statement.
As a point of comparison, Uchi offers different omakase experiences for two people that range from approximately $180-350 (listed on the menu as market pricing that may change depending on the ingredients used).
A limited number of to-go boxes will be available daily. Pre-orders go live at 10 am on Monday, June 17 via the Uchi website.