eight covered courts
Houston nightlife veterans serve up a new pickleball bar in Spring Branch
Two Houston nightlife veterans are serving up a new pickleball venue in Spring Branch. Long Point Social Club is the latest project from The Kirby Group, the local company behind bars such as Heights Bier Garten, Pitch 25, and Bayou Heights Bier Garten.
Located on the former site of tasting menu restaurant Degust and upscale cocktail bar Diversion (7202 Long Point Rd.), Long Point Social Club is a two-acre venue with 12 pickleball courts (eight of which are covered), four padel courts, a dog park, and an indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant with a full menu of food and drinks. It opens to the public on Wednesday, August 26.
Patrons will have a variety of ways to use the facility, including four membership tiers as well as being open to the general public. In addition, diners will be able to get coffee and pastries beginning at 8 am at the LP Café or more traditional bar fare — think burgers, bowls, and shareable items — from the Long Point Social Club kitchen beginning at 3 pm and 11 am for weekend brunch.
Both experienced and new players are welcome. Coaches will offer clinics, private lessons, and group instruction in both pickleball and padel. Enthusiasts will be able to join five-week leagues to play a range of styles, including set partner and round robin play, King of the Court, cumulative leaderboards, padel Americano, and more. In time, Long Point will add Major League Pickleball-style team leagues.
In between matches, patrons can watch sports on nine TVs or a LED video wall, let their pups play in the dog park, or join a running club.
The property will also be home to The Bixby, an upscale cocktail lounge with its own entrance. Details on that concept will be shared in the coming weeks.
“We wanted to create more than a place to play,” Kirby Group co-owner Any Aweida said in a statement. “Long Point Social Club is designed to bring people together, whether they are joining a league, learning a new sport, meeting friends for open play or simply spending time in the space. Our goal is to build a community where everyone can find a way to participate and feel welcome.”