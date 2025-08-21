all grown up
Houston bakery rises with a new name, bigger menu, and matcha
A Garden Oaks sweets shop has a new name and an expanded menu. The bakery once known as Becca Cake is now Little Sister Cake Shop & Café.
Owner Rebecca “Becca” Pham rebranded her bakery for a few reasons. Most importantly, the shop underwent a physical expansion that doubled its size at Garden Oaks mixed-use development the Stomping Grounds. Originally a strictly grab-and-go bakery, Little Sister Cake Shop & Café now includes both seating and an auxiliary space called the “Sister Suite” that’s dedicated to cake consultations, decorating classes, and seasonal pop-ups.
Becoming a cafe also means serving an expanded menu. Now open at 8 am daily, Little Sister serves a rotating selection of breakfast pastries that includes butter croissants, fig and prosciutto brioche buns, coffee cake mini loaves, cinnamon rolls, and lemon meringue rolls. In the afternoon and early evening, selections include cakes by-the-slice, cupcakes, macarons, cookies, brownies, and blondies, as well as whole cakes to-go.
Little Sister also now serves coffees and teas, including a passion fruit matcha, caramelized banana latte, and flavored milks for kids — all sweetened with house made syrups. Of course, since cake is an essential part of any celebration, the bakery also sells cake toppers, candles, party favors, and greeting cards.
Pham named the cafe in honor of her little sister Hannah and the bakery’s all-female team that helped her grow Becca Cakes, according to press materials.
“I wanted to grow my business into a brand that’s bigger than one name or face, but still has personal meaning to me,” Pham said in a statement. “Little Sister is something my whole team can be proud of every day. One day, I would love to open another location — we will see.”
While another location may be a ways off, diners can celebrate the reopening and rebranding at a grand opening party that will be held from 8 am-2 pm this Saturday, August 23. Shoppers will receive a surprise gift with purchase, such as a gift cards or swag. In addition, the “Sister Suite” will host pop-ups from fellow Stomping Grounds businesses, such as mimosas from Sonoma Wine Bar, a hair accessory bar from Flowe Studio, and dazzle dry manis from Polish Nail Bar. Finally, the first 20 customers will also receive a complimentary flower bouquet from Mibellarosa.