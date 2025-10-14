baked fresh daily
Longtime Houston kolache bakery opens new Memorial location
One of Houston’s most reliable kolache bakeries has opened its new locations. The Kolache Shoppe is now open near Memorial City Mall.
Located in the same shopping center as the second location of The Pit Room and the newly-opened Katz’s (10321 Katy Fwy), the new Kolache Shoppe occupies 1,400 square feet, giving the mostly grab-and-go concept a limited amount of indoor and outdoor seating. Like its sister locations in Greenway Plaza, the Heights, and Pearland, it serves a mixture of more than two dozen sweet and savory pastries using a dough recipe first developed by founder Erwin Ahrens.
Choices include everything from breakfast sandwich-style fillings such as bacon, egg, and cheese to savory options like kielbasa, cheese, and jalapeno or the classic sausage and cheese and classic sweet flavors like peach, blueberry, and poppy seed. Like the other locations, Memorial will serve rotating monthly specials that will include collaborations with area chefs.
For the Memorial location, Kolache Shoppe owners Lucy and Randy Hines partnered with director of operations Michael Horne. It’s a big move for Horne, who started at the bakery in 2018 as a part-time employee while attending grad school.
“Opening a new location as co-owner has given me a new respect for what our franchisees and other owners have been through,” says Horne. “That said, this next step brings me closer to the brand and allows me to serve in a different way. We’ve built an excellent team to maintain the level of service we’re known for and are excited to be open and operating within the Memorial community.”
“This is technically our third bakery to open as owners, so some of the edge is taken off, but for the first two, we didn’t have Michael’s help,” Randy Hines added. “Both the experience and know-how of another key player have made it less stressful. It’s nice to be able to bounce ideas and problem-solve together — and to spread both the rewards and challenges with a great support team. From our growing team to the restaurant community reaching out to collaborate on fun specials, this feels like a moment of abundance.”
Kolache Shoppe will celebrate its grand opening from Monday, November 3 through Sunday, November 9 with a number of giveaways and promotions. They include:
- Monday, Nov. 3: Loyalty Member Appreciation Day — Loyalty members will receive a complimentary sweet or savory kolache.
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: Early Bird Gift Cards — The first 50 guests in line will receive a $25 gift card, redeemable at any Kolache Shoppe location.
- Wednesday, Nov. 5: Benefit Day — 20 percent of all proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank.
- Thursday, Nov. 6: Customer Appreciation Day — Buy one, get one pastries for all guests while supplies last.
- Friday, Nov. 7: Free Coffee Drink Day — Complimentary coffee drinks all day; the first 25 guests receive a free Kolache Shoppe mug.
- Saturday, Nov. 8: Free Savory Kolaches — Complimentary savory kolaches while supplies last. One per person.
- Sunday, Nov. 9: Free Sweet Kolaches — Complimentary sweet kolaches while supplies last. One per person.
The Kolache Shoppe Memorial is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am-12:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am-1 pm.