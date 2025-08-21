'never kloses'
Houston's 24-hour New York deli sets opening date for Memorial location
The wait is nearly over for the Memorial City location of Katz’s. The 24-hour restaurant will open its new location on Tuesday, September 2.
Located at 10321 Katy Freeway — the same shopping center as the Memorial-area location of Texas barbecue joint The Pit Room and the upcoming new location of the Kolache Shoppe — Katz’s will celebrate its opening with a “key-cutting” ceremony at 11 am. Owner Barry Katz will cut the keys to embrace the restaurant’s motto of “Katz’s Never Kloses.”
“It's a dream come true to bring our upscaled 24-hour dining experience to a fifth Houston-area location,” Katz said in a statement. “We strive to be the industry leader in food quality, service and ambiance, and can't wait to ‘Never Klose’ our doors again.”
Katz's owner Barry Katz.Courtesy of Katz's
The restaurant worked with acclaimed Texas architecture firm the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (Uchiko, La Lucha, il Bracco, etc) on a design that conjures New York thanks to elements such as globe lighting, white subway tiles, and black-and-white framed photographs of famous Big Apple landmarks. Overall, it will have a similar look to the Heights location that debuted in 2020 and a Galleria-area outpost that arrived in 2022.
Memorial diners will find Katz’s full menu of deli sandwiches, burgers, breakfast favorites, and more — all of which are served 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. This location will debut a monthly cake slice special — for September, it's lemon Italian crème cake.
Katz's offers an extensive beverage selection that includes beer, wine, and a range of cocktails, including different variations of margaritas, martinis, and Bloody Marys. The summer cocktail menu features a vodka cherry limeade, sangria swirl margarita, mango pineapple punch, and a key lime martini. As a reminder, Katz’s serves liquor for the maximum number of hours per day, 7 am-2 am.
Katz’s will have a practice service on Sunday, August 31 that’s open to the public with 100 percent of the day’s revenue donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Follow the restaurant on social media for details on how to sign up for the practice service.