KG in Hou
Austin BBQ joint brings smoked lamb and line dancing to Houston pop-up
One of Austin’s most acclaimed barbecue joints returns to Houston this weekend for a one-day-only pop-up. KG BBQ will be at Axelrad (1517 Alabama St.) this Saturday, August 1 beginning at noon with plenty of smoked meats and a late-night honky tonk party with live music. On Sunday, pitmaster/owner Kareem El-Ghayesh will teach a class for people who are interested in learning how to smoke a brisket.
Barbecue fans may recall KG’s first Houston pop-up back in December 2024, but the restaurant is going bigger and better for its return to the Bayou City. This time, KG BBQ is bringing its smoker to Houston, which will allow the pop-up to serve more of its menu and a larger quantity of food that should sell out more slowly compared to its prior visit.
KG has earned wide acclaim for its blending of Egyptian flavors with traditional Texas barbecue, including a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide and a spot on Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s top 50 barbecue joints. El-Ghayesh also competed on season three of the Netflix series Barbecue Showdown.
In particular, KG is known for its sumac-and-cinnamon-rubbed lamb shoulder and lamb chops. The pop-up will also include brisket, smoked chicken, and kofta, a beef and lamb sausage that’s seasoned with fresh mint and nutmeg.
Pair the meats with sides including KG’s signature baladi salad (tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion), pink buttermilk potato salad that gets its distinctive hue from beet puree, and Mediterranean rice made with turmeric, bay leaf, and cinnamon that’s garnished with cinnamon candied nuts and fresh pomegranate seeds. The menu also includes cardamom pistachio rice pudding and hibiscus mint tea.
Customers can order a traditional plate of sliced meat, but KG is even better known for its rice bowls. Each bowl includes a choice of protein — brisket, lamb shoulder, kofta, chicken, or vegetarian — over jasmine rice, baladi salad, tahini, candied nuts, and pomegranate seeds.
“The rice bowl is our best seller. It’s our star. It’s what they come back for,” El-Ghayesh tells CultureMap. “It’s very well balanced. A few customers have said it’s a party in your mouth and a life-changing dish. You taste the smoky meats, but it’s really balanced by the other flavors.”
Pre-orders are available now via this link — make sure to select the August 1 Houston pop-up. Walk-up diners are also welcome. KG will also sell merchandise, including clothing, seasoning blends, and barbecue sauce.
On Saturday evening, Axelrad will host a country band with a two steppin’ class. And yes, El-Ghayesh will be dancing alongside everyone else.
“We want to have a recurring country honky tonk tonight,” Axelrad co-owner Adam Brackman says. “Our most successful night is our recurring cumbia night. We wanted to play off that and offer something different that’s also needed and fun.”
“I love to bring country music and dancing to my events,” El-Ghayesh adds. “It’s something I love doing for fun. It’s a big part o the culture. Whether you’re listening to country or blues, it’s a perfect soundtrack for barbecue.”
On Sunday, the pitmaster will teach his class in how to smoke a brisket. Pitched to beginners, the three-hour class includes a basic guide to the anatomy of a brisket, how to select and season the cut, and how to overcome the typical problems that may occur along the way. Priced at $150 and limited to only 50 students, the class also includes a lunch of smoked brisket and sides.
El-Ghayesh is honest about his aspirations for Houston. If this pop-up and future visits are well received, KG could open a permanent location in Houston.
“I’ve always wanted Houton to be my second location,” El-Ghayesh says. “We get people from Houston on a weekly basis. Houston has a pretty big Egyptian and Arab community. It has a much more solid ethnic food scene.”