a new chapter
New permit brings the party back to Third War Sunday Funday hotspot
Sunday Funday is back on at Bar 5015. The Almeda Avenue hotspot recently regained the City of Houston permit that allows it to use amplified sound on its outdoor patio.
“[Losing the permit] affected our ability to play any amplified sound on our patio,” Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers tells CultureMap. “The footprint is maybe 80 percent outdoor seating. Not being able to play amplified sound affected the business.”
According to Rogers, Bar 5015 lost its permit when it was convicted of two violations of Chapter 30 of the City of Houston’s sound ordinance within 36 months. When the older conviction became more than 36 months old, Rogers was able to reapply for the necessary permit. While the process has been disruptive, Rogers is ready to move forward.
“We’re not blaming anybody or any particular person. We know we have to coexist with our neighbors and figure out a way not to disrupt their quality of life,” he says.
Towards that end, Bar 5015 has implemented a number of changes designed to help it stay in compliance with the ordinance. Insulated materials under the stage will help prevent bass from throbbing beyond the bar’s footprint. Any DJs the bar books will be required to sign contracts that they won’t turn up the volume past a certain level. “If they go beyond that, it could result in suspension or termination,” Rogers says.
In addition, the bar has purchased the same decibel readers that the Houston Police Department uses. Employees will take hourly sound readings throughout the night and enter them into a log.
“We’re staying in contact with the neighbors, also,” Rogers says. “If you hear something, tell us, so we can correct it in real time. Even if we’re below the number, let us know, so we can fix it.”
With the new procedures in place, Bar 5015 can get back to doing what it does best — showing Houstonians a good time