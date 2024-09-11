rumor no more
Favorite Houston 24-hour deli brings a slice of the Big Apple to Memorial
One of Houston’s most popular 24-hour restaurants is coming to Memorial. Katz’s has leased a prime location near Memorial City Mall for its fifth Houston-area location.
Slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026, Katz’s has claimed the former Jason’s Deli space at 10321 Katy Fwy, in the same shopping center as the recently-opened second location of popular Houston barbecue joint The Pit Room. Katz’s owner Barry Katz tells CultureMap he’s had his eyes on Memorial for a while.
“I always wanted to be in this area. Even this specific section of I-10, we always wanted to bring [Katz’s] to this area,” Katz says. “Everyone who operates in that area that I talk to just speaks volumes about their store sales. They’re doing fantastic.”
While that sounds like a long time to wait, Katz points out that a lot goes into each Katz’s location. The restaurant works with acclaimed Texas architecture firm the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (Uchiko, La Lucha, il Bracco, etc) on a design that conjures New York thanks to elements such as globe lighting, white subway tiles, and black-and-white framed photographs of famous Big Apple landmarks.
Similarly, Memorial diners will find Katz’s full menu of deli sandwiches, burgers, breakfast favorites, and more — all of which are served 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Like the slogan says “Katz’s never kloses.”
Katz's offers an extensive beverage selection that includes beer, wine, and a range of cocktails, including different variations of margaritas, martinis, and Bloody Marys. Best of all, the restaurant serves those drinks every hour it is legally allowed to do so — 7 am until 2 am.
Once the Memorial location is underway, Katz will turn his attention to reopening the restaurant’s original Austin location. As CultureMap Austin recently reported, he purchased the building at 618 West 6th Street in a bankruptcy auction.
"To be back in the old location is just an amazing scenario of events that all came together. We're just so grateful," Katz told CultureMap Austin.