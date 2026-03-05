Houstonians don’t even need to step a cowboy boot–clad foot inside the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to enjoy the annual event. Local restaurants and bars come prepared every March with food and drink specials, pop-ups, giveaways, and more, to enhance the Rodeo experience. March can be a slower stretch for local eateries as crowds flock to NRG Park instead of their usual neighborhood spots. Read on for how diners can not only lean fully into the cowboy persona, but also help out their favorite neighborhood haunts.
Axelrad
The beloved beer garden is partnering with Hennessy to throw a free Go Tejano Night bash. Hosted by Miss V. Haven and Doogie Roux and presented by Ice House Radio, partygoers can hear tunes by Mexican Blackbird, Marcelluz Gualez, Gracie Chávez, and Mr. Simmer Down. RSVP for the 21 and up event at Eventbrite. The Axelrad party is March 15 from 6 pm-12 am.
Berg Hospitality Group
Tie your ride to the hitching post at a Berg Hospitality Group restaurant for the Outlaw Menu, a limited-time meal deal featuring signature favorites. Enjoy a five-course feast for $55 at Prime 131, Annabelle Brasserie, The Annie Cafe & Bar, and B&B Butchers, or opt for three courses for $39 at Trattoria Sofia and B.B. Italia. Rodeo-themed cocktails, including the Espresso Ranchtini with Maven cold brew, are also available. The Outlaw Menu runs March 2–22 from 4 pm–6 pm.
Brasserie 19
For a French twist on a Texas rodeo, Brasserie 19 is offering the all-day Wild, Wild West Gray happy hour. Patrons will find smoked turkey leg croquettes and beef cheek chili sliders, alongside cocktails crafted with Moët Hennessy, Casamigos, and Crown Royal. The happy hour runs from 11 am-close from now until March 22. Reservations are available via OpenTable.
Fielding's Culinary Group
All three of the company's restaurants — Fielding's Local and Fielding's Wood Grill in The Woodlands and Fielding's Steak in River Oaks — are serving $39, three-course menus. At Fielding's Steak, the choices include wagyu chili, chicken fried New York strip, and an ice cream sandwich. It's available daily from 3 pm until close.
The Finn
Hop on for the Sha-Boozey Rodeo Ride with High West Distillery and The Finn. Take an open-air bus through downtown Houston with words from local historian Mister McKinney before disembarking to catch Shaboozy in concert. To add to the experience, a Finn mixologist will guide riders through crafting Rodeo Milk Punch with High West whiskey. The Sha-Boozey Rodeo Ride is Friday, March 13 from 5 pm-6:30 pm. Tickets are $60 and available on EventBrite.
Hungry’s
The Houston staple is dishing out a limited-time BBQ hummus at all three of its locations. The $11 appetizer pairs jalapeno hummus with crispy BBQ-season chickpeas, and is free for patrons with a same-day rodeo ticket or badge.
Latuli
Skip the headache of rodeo parking with Latuli’s party bus. The 28-passenger shuttle runs March 12 (Chris Stapleton), March 16 (Cross Canadian Ragweed), March 18 (Koe Wetzel), March 19 (Lainey Wilson), and March 20 (Parker McCollum). The $100 per person ticket comes with round-trip transportation from the Memorial restaurant to the rodeo, along with cocktails such as ranch waters, screwdrivers, and margaritas. Food specials on shuttle nights will include chicken fried steak, bacon-wrapped quail, and a corn dog trio, along with takeaways such as personalized bandanas. Tickets are available on Resy.
Toca Madera
A life-size sculpture of a disco horse greets diners at this sultry Mexican restaurant during rodeo season, providing a perfect photo op. Amp up the vibes with the Reverse Cowgirl cocktail, which combines jalapeno-infused tequila, passion fruit liqueur, coconut, and lime.
Pho Prime and Gatlin’s BBQ
Two of Houston’s favorite foods come together for this rodeo collab with Pho Prime and Gatlin’s BBQ. The Texas Pho Dip sandwich features smoked brisket, garlic herb butter, spicy aioli, and pickled red onion, between a toasted bolillo, with a side of pho broth for dipping. The Pitmaster’s Pho pairs the classic flavors of pho with smoked brisket and fresh herbs. The special dishes are available from now until March 22 at both Pho Prime’s Pearland and Bellaire/Chinatown locations as well as at Gatlin’s BBQ in Garden Oaks.
POST Houston
Giddy up to POST for the Rooftop Rodeo. Twinkling western-themed lights are scattered amongst the rooftop’s greenery, with live music and food offerings amongst the nightly activities. Tickets are $6 each, with free entry for El Tiempo Post patrons (with proof of purchase) and Art Club tickets.
Thompson Hotel
Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand is popping up at Thompson Hotel for two Rodeo weekends this March. Head to the rooftop for themed cocktails featuring 818 Tequila, plus lawn games, giveaways, and merch. To keep the vibes high, the Thompson Spa has Rodeo Recovery treatments, such as the Rodeo Revival CBD and deep tissue massage and the Cowgirl Comfort Facial. The 818 pop-up occurs March 14-15 and March 21-22 from 1 pm-4 pm.
Treebeards (Bunker Hill)
Sip on western-inspired libations at Treebeards’ Bunker Hill location from now until March 22. The “Rodeo Round Up” menu includes creations such as Leather & Lime ($14) with Casamigos Blanco and freshly-pressed watermelon, the Chuck Wagon ($13) with Hennessy VSOP and Grand Marnier, and the Purple Buck-Off ($12) featuring Crown Royal Blackberry and honey. The drink list is available daily from 11 am-9 pm.
Winsome Prime
The Galleria-area restaurant is serving up a $40 Rodeo Round-Up Special, with slow-smoked ribs, smoked sausage, and chicken served alongside collard greens, mashed potatoes, and a cornbread muffin. To complete the meal, the special comes with Winsome Prime’s signature Hennessy/SirDavis Sour cocktail. The Rodeo Round-Up Special is available now through March 15 for dinner service.