Rice kick offs Houston World Cup hosting with J.J. Watt podcast recording
Houston’s Rice University will host a special event to celebrate 99 days until the World Cup kicks off. Men in Blazers, one of the most popular soccer podcasts in the world, will record an episode at the school with special guest J.J. Watt.
The recording is the first endeavor in Rice’s role as an Official Houston World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, the only higher education in Houston to earn the designation. The campus will host a number of events both before and during the tournament to showcase Houston to a worldwide audience. Plans call for watch parties at Tudor Fieldhouse and the Ion, hosting soccer clinics and community, and creating volunteer and experiential learning opportunities for students.
“The FIFA World Cup represents the very best of global sport, and Rice Athletics is thrilled to help welcome the world to Houston,” said Tommy McClelland, vice president and director of athletics. “We are excited to welcome soccer fans to Tudor Fieldhouse and the Ion District to celebrate the ‘beautiful game’ at its highest level. These events allow us to showcase our campus and students while elevating interest in the sport of soccer across Houston and bringing our community together around an unforgettable global moment.”
Turning to the Men in Blazers podcast, it will be recorded on Wednesday, March 4. Founder Roger Bennett will be joined by a number of guests, including Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt, who, when he’s not serving as an NFL analyst on CBS, is also a minority owner of two soccer franchises, Burnley F.C and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona. Tickets, $25, are available on the Men in Blazers website.
“Houston is a city that understands global culture, community and the unifying power of soccer,” said Bennett said in a statement. “As we celebrate 99 Days Out from this massive event, we’re thrilled to celebrate this moment with the fans of Houston and have them join us along this beautiful journey of discussing the world’s game in a unique way that taps into what makes Houston such a compelling city for the tournament.”
The World Cup will come to Houston from June 14 - July 4 with seven matches, including five in the group stage and one each in the round of 32 and the round of 16. Find more details about the tournament and local celebrations at the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee website.