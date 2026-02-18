the right side of the tracks
Garden Oaks restaurant reboots as family friendly bar and grill
A new, family friendly bar and grill has opened in Garden Oaks. Jax on the Tracks is the latest concept from Gr8 Plate Hospitality.
Located in the former Union Kitchen space at 3452 Ella Blvd., Jax on the Track is an evolution of Gr8 Plate’s popular Jax Grill. Presented as an American bar and grill, Jax’s menu is built around dishes such as burgers, pizzas, tacos, and fajitas.
In addition, Jax has partnered with two local restaurants for collaboration dishes. Demeris Bar-B-Q supplies smoked brisket for Frito pie, pizza, and a version of eggs Benedict. Kenny & Ziggy’s is supplying desserts include carrot cake and Oreo cake.
Pair them with classic cocktails such as a margarita, espresso martini, and smoked Old Fashioned. Jax also offers beer and wine.
The dining room has been divided into a family-friendly main dining room and a more adult-oriented bar area with TVs for watching sports. An outdoor patio features games such as Connect Four and cornhole. Beginning in March, Jax will host events such as karaoke, trivia night, and bingo.
Gr8 Plate operated the Union Kitchen at the Ella address for almost 10 years. Jax on the Tracks will celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, February 28 with food and drink specials.
“We are thrilled to bring a neighborhood bar and grill to Garden Oaks and the Heights, somewhere that feels easy, welcoming, and genuinely family-friendly,” Gr8 Plate owner Paul Miller said in a statement. “By staying in the same location, we were able to build on the neighborhood connection that was already there and create a place people can return to again and again.”
Jax on the Tracks opens at 11 am Tuesday through Friday and 10 am on Saturday and Sunday.