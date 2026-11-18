Mr. Jassi goes to Washington
Chopped champ Houston chef returns to Washington with earthy new eatery
A Houston chef is taking his talents back to Washington, D.C. Maati, a new restaurant from chef Jaspratap "Jassi" Bindra, will open in January 2027 at Washington’s The Wharf development.
Bindra is known locally for his restaurants with Kahani Social Group — Amrina, an Indian fine dining restaurant in The Woodlands, and Kitchen Rumors, an Indian fusion restaurant that recently earned a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. He also won a 2023 episode of Chopped and competed on Top Chef season 23.
Meaning "earth" or "soil" in Hindi, Maati will serve dishes from many of India’s distinct culinary regions, including mountainous state of Sikkim and coastal regions such as Kerala and Goa. Bindra will also include seasonal dishes that utilize ingredients that are only available at certain times of year.
Specific items include a regional pani puri flight, Chettinad lamb chops with caramelized onion and pepper, Kolkata kathi rolls with chicken kebab, and a decadent take on and Roti Pe Boti made with a Japanese wagyu beef kebab. They’ll be paired with an eclectic range of cocktails.
Prior to moving to Houston, Bindra made his mark at Washington’s Punjab Grill. Although Maati will be his primary focus, he’ll remain involved with both Houston restaurants. Although Indian restaurants are growing in popularity in both cities, the chef sees it as a rising tide for awareness of the country’s cuisine.
“Chefs have come up and shown exactly what Indian cuisine is,” he told Washingtonian.com. “All the Indian chefs are not treating this as a competition. We’re only spreading more awareness.”