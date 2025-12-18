Where to eat on Christmas Day
More than 25 Houston restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2025
Whether or not a Houstonian happens to celebrate Christmas, the day is perfect for gathering with friends and family for a celebratory meal. While many people will feast at home, others may want someone else to do the cooking and cleaning.
Thankfully, Houston restaurants are here to help. As with Thanksgiving, more and more establishments are open for business with a range of cuisines. From familiar Chinese restaurants to one of the city's buzziest new Italian restaurants, diners are spoiled for choices. Read on for options that include a variety of cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points.
Afuri Ramen
Open regular hours from 11 am to 10 pm, the Heights spot serves a menu of tasty sushi, ramen bowls, and an array of craft cocktails.
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
The Southwest Houston Indo-Pak restaurant will be open during its regular hours on Christmas Day, serving biryani, goat chops, curries, and more.
Baso
Open for its regular hours of 4-10 pm on Christmas, diners at the Heights spot — winner of Restaurant of the Year in the 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards — can expect its signature, chef-driven menu of Basque-influenced fare.
The Burger Joint
Stop in at any of the three locations on Christmas for burgers, fries, and milkshakes.
Cleburne Cafeteria
Open from 11 am-8 pm, the Houston favorite will serve comfort food classics like chicken fried steak, roast turkey, and liver and onions, as well as its signature cakes and pies.
Davis Street
A $75 prefix menu lets diners choose from appetizers, entrees, and desserts such as Boutte’s Southern gumbo, poached pear salad, blackened Louisiana catfish, grilled pork chop, and Down South Coconut Cake. See the full menu and reserve online.
Doris Metropolitan
Dinner service from 4 to 9 pm features the Upper Kirby restaurant’s signature steaks and refined sides, along with special holiday-themed cocktails like the Spiced Coquito or Boozy Hot Chocolate.
Duck N Bao
All three locations will be open their regular hours, 11 am - 9:30 pm, with menu selections like Peking duck, dim sum and dumplings, noodle dishes, and cocktails.
Fielding’s River Oaks
Maine Lobster Thermidor, chateaubriand for two, and a Christmas yule log dessert highlight the swanky spot’s Christmas menu offerings, which are available from 11:30 am to 9 pm. Expect a wide selection of specialty, holiday-themed cocktails as well.
Hamsa
The elegant Rice Village spot offers regular dinner service from 11:30 am to 8 pm, with a selection of sharables, craft cocktails and exquisite wines.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Come for brunch on Christmas Day and enjoy buffet selections such as carved turkey, crown roasted pork, oysters, sushi, desserts, and gourmet hot cocoa. Make reservations online.
Hongdae 33
The Korean restaurant in Chinatown’s Dun Huang Plaza from the owners of Duck N Bao will be open regular hours on Christmas Day, serving its all-you-can-eat menu for $36 per person.
Hypsi
The Italian restaurant at the Hotel Daphne will serve its menu of pastas, shareable apps, and entrees from 5-10 pm. Don't miss sampling dishes from the the signature mozzarella cart that rolls through the dining room.
Juliet Steakhouse & Fine Dining
The Galleria-area restaurant has a Christmas Day buffet with selections like carved-to-order turkey and filet mignon, served with sides such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams, cornbread dressing, lobster bisque, and more. The cost is $59 for adults and $28 for kids under 12. Reservations suggested.
La Griglia
The upscale River Oaks restaurant will be open from 12 to 8 pm serving specials like pasta alla routa, bucatini Amatriciana, and other Italian favorites.
Lombardi Cucina Italiana
Open from 10:30 am to 9 pm, the menu at this Italian concept includes dishes like Mediterranean branzino, eggplant Milanese, a variety of housemade pastas, plus holiday cocktails and desserts.
Maison Chinoise
Recently opened in the River Oaks Shopping Center, this contemporary Chinese restaurant will serve dim sum, Peking duck, sizzling black pepper beef tenderloin, and other luxurious dishes from 10:30 am-9 pm
Ocean Palace
The Chinatown dim sum favorite is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Christmas day, serving a menu of steamed dumplings, baked bao, and classic Cantonese dishes.
Ojo de Agua
This Mexico City-based restaurant in River Oaks District will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on Christmas Day, serving its regular menu of acai bowls, egg dishes, salads, and sandwiches.
The Palm
The downtown steakhouse will be open from noon to 8 pm, serving its regular menu as well as Christmas Day specials of king or queen cut prime with soup or salad and dessert for $95 or $85 respectively.
Phat Eatery
The Katy restaurant is open from 11 am - 9 pm, serving it regular menu of much-loved Malaysian dishes.
Remi at Hotel Granduca
Christmas Day brunch begins with a complimentary glass of bubbles for adults and apple juice for the kids, followed by selections such as the Autumn Harvest Grain Bowl, chopped salad with chicken, mini filet Wellington, lemon-herb seabass, and butternut squash ravioli accented with mushrooms and black truffle. Reservations online.
Silk Road
Widely considered to serve the best dim sum inside the loop, this Chinese result will be open from 11:30 am-2 pm for dumplings, tea, and more.
The Sunrise House
Open for brunch from 8 am to 3 pm, expect a special winter menu that includes festive selections like the Jingle Board, red and green pancakes topped with cream cheese drizzle, roasted marshmallows, fresh fruit, and candied pretzels, served with eggs, bacon, sausage, and shrimp and grits; and The Merry Roll, a holiday twist on the restaurant’s Sunrise Sushi made with bacon, avocado, egg, cucumber, cream cheese, tobiko, and sweet soy glaze. Reservations encouraged.
Toro Toro
The pan-Latin steakhouse at downtown's Four Seasons Hotel will serve a lavish buffet from 10 am to 3 pm, with selections like herb-crusted prime rib with horseradish cream and red wine jus; honey-glazed ham with bourbon-mustard sauce; a seafood tower; pasta station; waffle and French toast station; omelette station; and dessert. The cost is $145 for adults and $65 for children. Reservations required.
Toulouse Cafe & Bar
Give Christmas a French flair at this River Oaks District spot. Open for brunch and dinner, the menu features favorites like deviled truffled eggs, steak frites, Dover sole, beef Bourguignon, chef specials, and holiday cocktails.
Victory Restaurant & Lounge
The chic downtown cocktail spot is open from 9 pm to 2 am for those looking to keep their Christmas revelry going long after dinner has ended.
Willie G’s
Open from 11 am to 7 pm, the seafood restaurant next to the Post Oak Hotel will serve an expansive Christmas buffet with a variety of restaurant favorites and specials like prime rib and all the fixings. Expect breads, rolls and pastries, starters and sides, and an extensive raw bar. The cost is $69 for adults and $29 for children.
Winsome Prime
The elegant Westheimer spot serves Christmas dinner from 4 to 10 pm with a menu that showcases the restaurant's bold global flavors and fine wine selections.