Houston brewery asks fans to do the hustle this summer with a juicy new beer
Hot summer weather deserves an icy cold beer, and one of Houston's favorite breweries has debuted a new one just in time to cool you down from the scorching heat.
Houston Hustle is the newest addition to SpindleTap Brewery's core line-up, which up until now has been known mainly for its hazy IPAs like 5% Tint, Heavy Hands, and Houston Haze.
This "juicy" IPA is a slightly different take, with a low bitterness that's complemented by notes of passionfruit, guava, orange, and lemon, sporting a soft mouthfeel and crisp finish.
To create it, SpindleTap's award-winning brewers hustled up some Omega Star Party thiolized yeast and combined it with Phantasm powder and all the hops: Cryo Citra, T-90 Mosaic, and Cryo Pop, to be exact. If you're not sure what all that stuff means, what's important is that Hustle's a tropical, juicy IPA that's ideal after a long day of hustling.
When SpindleTap first released it bars and restaurants couldn't get enough, so the brewery doubled output and kept on hustlin' to feed thirsty, hard-workin' Houstonians.
Wondering what to snack on while you sip? The zesty orange and lemon notes in the beer complement the citrus marinade of ceviche, while the crisp finish balances the fresh, delicate flavors of the seafood.
Speaking of seafood, grill up some fish tacos and let the beer's fruit flavors enhance fresh, bright toppings like mango salsa or lime crema.
Go even lighter with a goat cheese and arugula salad, where the creamy tang of goat cheese pairs well with the beer's soft mouthfeel. The peppery arugula and a citrus vinaigrette echo the zesty orange and lemon notes, creating a harmonious and refreshing combination.
Pick up a six-pack of Houston Hustle this summer, or stop by SpindleTap's brewery and taproom for a relaxed afternoon or evening of putt-putt, pickleball, and pints.