an abrupt departure
Coltivare owners cite I-45 expansion for decision to close 3 EaDo concepts
Agricole Hospitality’s time in EaDo is coming to an abrupt end. The Houston hospitality group will close all three of its concepts — live music venue and cocktail bar Lightnin’s Good Times, Tex-Mex restaurant HiWay Cantina, and Vinny’s Pizza — after service on Saturday, September 28.
In a social media post announcing the closures, Agricole partners Morgan Weber, Vincent Nguyen, and Ryan Pera cited the upcoming I-45 expansion project as the reason for the closures. The statement continues as follows:
We are incredibly proud of our talented and dedicated team, whose hard work and passion brought great food to all our guests. Our top priority now is to support our staff by connecting them with resources, opportunities, and assistance during this time so that they may prosper.
Thank you to our community for being part of this journey. It has been an honor to serve you and welcome you as our guests over the past 6 years.
As the statement notes, Agricole first opened at 1201 St Emanuel Street in 2018 with three concepts — Vinny’s Pizza, which sells both whole pies and slices; Miss Carousel, a midcentury-inspired cocktail bar; and Indianola, a Texas-inspired comfort food restaurant. Last year, Miss Carousel and Indianola closed to become Lightnin’s Good Times and HiWay Cantina. The Tex-Mex restaurant’s combination of traditional and innovative fare had caught the attention of critics, earning a strong 8.1 rating from The Infatuation Houston (among other accolades).
Although it will close its EaDo concepts, Agricole remains one of Houston’s most prominent hospitality groups. It operates Italian restaurant Coltivare, retro-inspired neighborhood bar EZ’s Liquor Lounge, and two locations of the cocktail-and-taco focused bar Eight Row Flint.
TxDOT is expected to begin work on the I-45 expansion project, formally known as the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), in October with a drainage project on St Emanuel Street. Overall, the $9 billion project, which will reroute I-45 from the current Pierce Elevated to run parallel to I-10 and US-59, is expected to take between seven to 10 years to complete the downtown section. The entire project, which extends from Beltway 8 to south of downtown, is not expected be finished until the 2040s.