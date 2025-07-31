handle with care
National ice cream shop scooping more than 140 flavors opens in Garden Oaks
Garden Oaks/Oak Forest has a fresh new ice cream option that’s opened just in time for the peak of Houston’s summer heat. Handel’s Ice Cream has opened its fourth Houston-area location in the bustling neighborhood.
Located at 3425 Ella Blvd., the new Handel’s offers both walk-up and drive-through service. It joins the brand’s existing Houston-area stores in Spring and Cinco Ranch. Local franchisees Tim and Kesha Chatman bring experience from the fashion and IT industries to their new endeavor.
"We were regular customers, always eager to try new flavors and menu items," said Kesha Chatman in a statement. "The idea of opening our own Handel's franchise just kept making more and more sense over time. We're incredibly excited to bring this beloved brand to our community."
Founded in Ohio in 1945, Handel’s is known for serving more than 48 flavors daily, including Peach, Black Cherry, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Chocolate Ooohh Dough, and Salty Caramel Truffle. Overall, the shop offers a roster of more than 140 flavors that vary throughout the year.
In addition to scoops, the shop serves banana splits, sundaes, milkshakes, and “hurricanes” — Handel’s term for vanilla ice cream mixed with candies such as Heath Bar, M&Ms, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Handel’s comes to Texas via Ohio. Founded in 1945 by Alice Handel, it maintains her methods and recipes. That means making ice cream fresh daily — using a base supplied by the home office — and including fresh ingredients. Overall, the company has more than 100 locations across 11 states, including a significant presence in the Dallas area.
Handel’s enters a busy part of Houston that’s flush with restaurants such as The Union Kitchen, Gatlin’s BBQ, Saigon Hustle, and recently-opened French restaurant BeauSoleil.
"We live here, eat here, and shop here daily," added Tim Chatman. "There's such a great mix of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, attractions, all nestled in with single-family homes. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors and become a go-to spot for ice cream lovers across Houston."