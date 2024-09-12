it's a trap
New Houston sports bar opens with hookah, ping pong, and 50 HDTVs
A new sports bar and restaurant has opened in west Houston just in time for football season. The recently opened Fox Trap Restaurant & Lounge aims to combine elements of sports bars and nightclubs to give fans a more premium game day experience.
Located at 11470 Westheimer Road, native Houstonian Dorwin Samuel brings experience in both the marketing and hospitality worlds to the project. Formerly the owner of The Garden, a since-shuttered bar and hookah lounge in Midtown, Samuel is ready to serve customers in the Westchase District.
“My goal was to create something truly next-level,” Samuel said in a statement. “We’ve combined the excitement of a sports bar with the elegance of an ultra-lounge, offering a unique space where guests can enjoy every game in a luxurious setting with exceptional food and amazing hospitality. We’re confident that Houstonians are going to love what we’ve created here.”
To emphasize its upscale bona fides, Fox Trap is divided into three distinct areas: a main dining room and bar, a covered patio, and a game room loaded with pool tables, ping pong tables, and a stage for live entertainment. Sports fans will find more than 50 HDTVs for keeping up with the day’s games.
Play pool or ping pong in the game roomCourtesy of The Fox Trap Restaurant & Lounge
Chef Jimmie Farley is a New Orleans native who brings some Southern flair to the menu. In addition to sports bar staples such as sliders and wings, diners will find spicy jambalaya, Cajun pasta, and braised collard greens. Other dinner options include flatbreads, lamb chops, and seafood. During the day, it offers a few brunch specials such as waffles, French toast, and shrimp and grits.
Groups will find private rooms for celebrating special occasions as well as game day platters of 25 or 50 wings and seafood platters that combine catfish and shrimp.
True to his roots in the hospitality industry, Fox Trap offers hookah alongside a range of alcoholic beverages that includes beer, wine, and cocktails such as the Pink 75, grilled pineapple margarita, and an espresso martini.
Fox Trap is open daily from 11 am until 2 am. Happy hour is offered from 3-7 pm.