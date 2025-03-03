Surely some of the credit for Houston’s thriving cocktail scene belongs to the talented bartenders who ply their trade at the city’s restaurants and bars. As part of the 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, we’re celebrating these 10 individuals as the nominees for Bartender of the Year.
One is responsible for utilizing delicate flavors to enhance the flavors of carefully prepared sushi. Another helps create a Michelin star-worthy experience at one of the city’s most acclaimed fine dining restaurants. Others help create the welcoming atmosphere at casual neighborhood bars. Regardless of whether they’re creating new cocktail menus or mentoring younger colleagues, they’re all helping lead the scene.
Aaron Lara, Kira
The veteran bartender has worked all over Houston, but he’s found a new home as the beverage director for Comma Hospitality, the company behind omakase tasting counter Neo, hand roll bar Kira, and the upcoming Heights restaurant Oru. “My roots behind the bar are planted in the dining experiences I had with my mom, growing up. We would typically sit at the bar for lunch, because we would consistently experience the warmest and most welcoming hospitality,” Lara tells CultureMap in an email.
At Kira, the focus is on Japanese-inspired cocktails and a tidy list of Champagnes that are available by the glass or bottle. Lara’s cocktails incorporate ingredients such as melon, sakura blossom, and loose-leaf teas that don’t overwhelm a dish’s flavors. For those who want bubbles, Lara recommends an affordable grower Champagne like the Mignon Boulard, which is available by the glass at Kira.
Alejandro Medina, Bludorn Hospitality Group
The Anvil veteran joined Bludorn Hospitality Group last year, where he oversees the cocktail programs for all four of the company’s restaurants. Although he’s primarily focused on staff training and menu development, he still shows up behind the bar as often as possible.
“Every chance I get to step behind one of the bars — having conversations and making drinks — is an absolute treat for me as it is the entire reason I started working in this industry,” he explains.
Brandon Choate, Nancy's Hustle
In January, Choate left Anvil for a new role as the bar manager at Nancy’s Hustle. “Getting settled in at Nancy’s has been humbling and challenging in all the ways I hoped it would be. The amount of food & beverage expertise in that building is absolutely insane,” Choate explains.
For now, his goal is to simplify the restaurant’s cocktail program by using fewer ingredients per drink. Of course, they still need to complement the butter-drenched creations coming out of the kitchen. “I’ve found the best way to do that is with straightforward, thoughtful drinks that usually have silly names,” Choate adds.
Himanshu Desai, Sof Hospitality
The abrupt closure of the Ready Room paved the way for Desai, a 17-year industry vet who also worked at Musaafer, to join the restaurant group behind Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Okto. “I feel grateful and fortunate for the international exposure I had. The best part? Every day is a masterclass — there's always more to learn and there’s no such thing as ‘enough,’” he says.
Currently, he’s tweaking each restaurant’s cocktail offerings to better showcase the Mediterranean flavors that are at the heart of the company’s establishments. That includes sourcing Mediterranean spirits and including fruits and syrups from the region.
Julia Miles, Refuge
It’s been about a year since the bartender came to Refuge from Squable, and she’s really settling in at the high-energy, high-style cocktail bar.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned at Refuge is that it’s not that serious. Bear with me here, working at Refuge is a honor and involves genuine hard work. That building holds a level of esteem that was extremely intimidating a year ago,” she writes. “I’ve learned that when I exchange my prep room panics for more time with guests, I’m happier and I find new friends. . . Put the liquid in the glass and make everyone’s night a little bit better in any way you can. That’s the job, don’t over complicate it.”
Away from the bar, Miles enjoys playing guitar, spending time with her family, and training as an aerial silk artist.
Karole Hardwick, Nickel City
As Nickel City’s general manager, Hardwick oversees the freewheeling, Austin-based bar that’s become a favorite with members of Houston’s restaurant community. Count on Hardwick to keep the party going by churning out drinks quickly, keeping her team motivated, and suggesting a shot of Malört, a bitter liqueur that’s strangely popular with bartenders, to just about everyone who comes in. When Nickel City hosted the Christmas-themed Sippin’ Santa pop-up, Hardwick embraced the moment with a different, holiday-themed outfit for every day she worked. That’s commitment.
Máté Hartai, Lee's
As the director of bars for Local Foods Groups, Hartai, a veteran of Tongue-cut Sparrow and Refuge, oversees the cocktails programs for Milton’s, Maximo, and Local Foods, but his personality really shines at Lee’s, the cocktail bar that evolved out of Rice Village wine bar Lee’s Den. “I work very hard to celebrate art and community in my work,” Hartai says. “Keeping any door open for others is my personal goal, whether that’s for a guest or a colleague.”
Anyone who’s had cocktails such as the Manhattan-style Black Hat or Lees or the Rubycello at Milton’s has tasted the creativity Hartai brings to his role. While that remains important, he’s also embracing the job of mentoring the bar’s young staff.
“They bring an energy into the picture that helps me stay on course and strive to be as weird as possible while keeping things approachable,” he says. “This team allows me to use all of my skills regularly instead of focusing on just a few.”
Peter Jahnke, Catbirds and the Blue Lagoon Club
Although he’s now Bobby Heugel’s business partner in preserving neighborhood bars Catbirds and the Blue Lagoon Club, Jahnke has had a diverse career that includes time cooking at restaurants such as Theodore Rex and Underbelly as well as bartending at cocktails bars such as Refuge and Tongue-cut Sparrow. While he appreciates what he helped create at those establishments, working in more casual environments has taught him a few lessons.
“For the first time in my career I'm not pushing new concepts or attempting to be on the bleeding edge of new cocktails or cuisine. Rather, these places are standard bearers for a side of the industry where I'm personally the most comfortable,” Jahnke writes. “I'd rather spend my free time in the places where I work now than the places I've worked before, and I consider myself charmed beyond belief that I'm able to help carry the torch for these Houston landmarks.”
As a native Houstonian, Jahnke has a lot of love for the city of Houston. If you find yourself across the bar from him, ask him for a recommendation or two.
“The city is so big it's nearly impossible to parse out all the most endearing and worthwhile places and people, venues and attractions by looking solely online. I really care that people who come to live here see the things I've come to care about most. I'm at my best when I'm acting as ambassador for this wonderful, intriguing and eclectic place,” he writes.
Robin Jordan, March
At March, diners begin their meals with snacks and drinks in the restaurant’s lounge. As a bartender, it’s Jordan’s job to help people ease into the experience of the restaurant’s tasting menu, preferably with one of its signature martinis. The restaurant, which is one of six in the Houston area with a Michelin star, focuses on teamwork to deliver exceptional service.
“March is the most intensely detail-oriented place I've ever worked,” Jordan says. “That's what makes it really fun and challenging. We're constantly learning and improving, and everyone is a soundboard for each other. It's been an incredible learning experience.”
Thomas Marsella, 13 Celsius
As the wine bar’s assistant general manager, Marsella, a one-time musician and frequent karaoke enthusiast, draws upon his experiences to foster 13 Celsius’ welcoming atmosphere. “I’ve always been proud to be a Houstonian, and to represent our unique culture here. Also, drink more Underberg,” he says.
13 Celsius is known for being a popular first date destination. Marsella understands his role in helping couples find a romantic spark. “I’ve seen couples’ first dates lead to engagements and even marriages at 13, and it’s awesome to connect people in such a special way,” he adds.
