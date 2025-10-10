new neighborhood bar
Exclusive: New pub flies into familiar Montrose space with NY-style pizza
A Galleria-area Irish pub has claimed a prime Montrose space for its second location. Ducky’s Pizza and Tavern is now operating in a quiet, soft opening phase in the former Riel space at 1927 Fairview Street.
It’s the latest project from veteran Houston restaurateur Michael Collins, who owns the original Ducky McSweeney’s Irish Pub near the Galleria, as well as Sushi on Post Oak and Midtown sushi staple The Fish.
“We’ve been after that building for a couple of years and knew Ducky’s would be a good fit for the neighborhood,” Collins tells CultureMap.
From his perspective, Ducky’s blend of a casual, sports bar atmosphere with well made pizza should appeal to area residents looking for a place to gather to watch a game or blow off some steam after work. By serving food until 1:30 am, he also hopes to draw in workers from Montrose’s numerous restaurants and bars.
“Those guys at Riel did a great job. They had a fantastic run,” Collins says. “It was time for a change in the neighborhood. I think all of Houston is just looking for somewhere casual to hang out.”
Completing their work in just 35 days after Riel’s closure in August, Collins and his team have made the space their own with some simple cosmetic changes, starting with new exterior signage. Inside, patrons will notice the new TVs on the walls to follow all of the night’s games. One of the other additions is Ducky’s use of classic Houston blue-and-white subway tiles that spell out “I (heart symbol) Montrose.” At the far end of the restaurant, diners will find a couple of dart boards for a little friendly competition. Collins also added some additional air conditioning units to help keep the interior temps down.
At the heart of the menu are Ducky’s New York-style pizzas, which are baked in a deck-style pizza oven that’s been installed at the bar. Customers have a range of options, starting with traditional pies like pepperoni, the Montrose (prosciutto and arugula with a balsamic glaze), meat lovers, a simple vodka sauce with basil, and a classic Hawaiian. On the more adventurous side, consider the H-Town, made with brisket, blackened shrimp, jalapenos, and Alfredo sauce, or the Al Pastor, topped with pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde ranch. All of Ducky’s pizzas are available in a shareable, 14-inch size or a personal nano. Gluten free dough is also available.
Patrons may supplement their pizzas with shareable bites such as meatballs, chicken wings, crab rangoon cheesy toast, spinach bacon dip, or nachos. Sandwiches, including a cheeseburger, salads, and house made carrot cake round out the menu.
On the cocktail side, look for riffs on classics such as the apple-flavored Ciderita or the Basic Witch, an espresso martini topped with egg white foam. Collins says he’s stocking a more premium selection of wine and liquor than the original location near the Galleria, since that what Montrose residents expect from their bars.
“It’s an affluent neighborhood,” he says. “We want to give people what they expect.”