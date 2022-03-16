Houston hospitality group debuts new Galleria-area Irish pub and stylish sushi bar

An intimate Irish pub, a stylish sushi bar, and a new event space have quietly opened in the Galleria area. Eighty Six’d Restaurant & Bar Group, the company behind The Fish in Midtown and downtown’s Bovine & Barley, has debuted Sushi on Post Oak, Ducky McShweeney's Irish Pub, and Toque.

Located in the former Jenni’s Noodle House at 2027 Post Oak Blvd., the three concepts reflect Eight Six’d owner Michael Collins’ interest in serving the neighborhood he lives in. Together, they’re designed to fill separate niches that Collins thinks the area lacks: a casual pub, an accessible sushi bar, and a place for events that’s more intimate and affordable than a hotel ballroom.

Collins explains that Ducky McShweeney’s came about when he and his girlfriend realized the only nearby places to grab a drink and watch a game were mega bars from out of town.

“Selfishly, we found this place that was small enough and easy to manage,” he tells CultureMap.

Ducky McShweeney’s has a classic formula: eight beer taps (plus more in bottles and cans); a menu of pub fare like fish and chips, a burger, pizza, and wings; and a tidy selection of well executed classic cocktails. The dimly lit environment has a couple of dart boards and enough TVs to follow the day’s action, but it also works well as a place to hang out after work or on weekends.



“There’s no really proper pub in the area,” Collins says. “You’ve got Ron’s Pub. It’s been there for years, and they do what they do. I wanted something cooler, cleaner, and swankier.”

Opening just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day means a four-day parking lot party with DJs, beer specials, live music, and more.

“It’s going to be a helluva party, and I’m excited about it,” Collins says.

As for Sushi on Post Oak, it will feel familiar to anyone who has been to The Fish, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary on May 1. The room has a lounge vibe, while a covered patio provides plenty of outdoor seating.

Sushi on Post Oak’s menu features a diverse selection of sushi rolls along with shareable items such as Brussels sprouts and edamame and a few dishes for non-sushi eaters such as firecracker chicken, filet with tempura shrimp, and a wagyu beef cheeseburger. Beverage options include wine, sake, beer, and cocktails made with high quality spirits like Ilegal mezcal, Toki Japanese whisky, and Zephyr gin.

“Our niche is being the neighborhood sushi bar,” Collins says. “We have fish that’s as fresh as anybody in the city, and that’s been the case for 20 years. I don’t want you once a month. I want you three times a week.”

So far, both concepts have been well received, Collins says. Toque has already hosted its first couple of events. Everything is coming together nicely for the Galleria area's newest arrivals.