new at hou
Growing Houston cafe takes off with new Hobby Airport location
Travelers passing through Hobby Airport have a new option to grab a quick snack or meal before their departures. Common Bond Bar, Bistro and Bakery is now open at the airport.
Located in West Concourse Level 2, Gate 1, the new Common Bond opens daily at 5 am for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails. With 88 seats, the counter service restaurant offers plenty of room for travelers to grab a quick meal before continuing their journeys.
"We're incredibly excited to bring our artisan baked goods and menu to travelers at Hobby Airport," COO Andrew Miller COO said in a statement. "There's something special about being part of the moments before a journey, and we can't wait to share the scratch-made croissants, breads, and sweets our guests love with people passing through Houston.”
Indeed, diners will find all of their Common Bond favorites at the Hobby Airport location. That starts with the bakery’s signature croissants and viennoiserie, including butter, almond, chocolate, pistachio, Kouign-Amann, and morning buns. Of course, Common Bond will also offer cakes, cookies, brownies, fruit tarts, and macarons.
At breakfast, the menu includes shrimp and grits, breakfast tacos, an avocado smash, and breakfast sandwiches. For lunch and dinner, choose from options such as the fan favorite Nashville hot chicken sandwich, club sandwich, tarragon chicken salad sandwich (served on a croissant), steak frites, salmon power bowl, and more.
Throughout the day, travelers can pair their meals with coffee, craft cocktails, wine, and other beverages.
Common Bond is the latest restaurant to arrive at Hobby via the City of Houston’s concessions contract with Houston-based LaTrelle’s Management. Other restaurants include local favorites such as Dish Society, Fat Cat Creamery, and Killen’s Barbecue.
“We're equally thrilled to partner with LaTrelle's Management Group to open this location,” Miller added. “Their expertise in airport hospitality makes them the perfect partner to help us deliver the Common Bond experience to a whole new audience."