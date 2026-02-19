where to drink now
Celebrate Margarita Day 2026 at these 19 Houston restaurants and bars
At the risk of being self-refential, we all know that articles about food holidays are pretty silly. However, we always make an exception for National Margarita Day.
After all, the cocktail is Houston’s unofficial favorite drink, and everyone likes a good deal on a tasty sip. So, here’s a rundown of places where you can celebrate these sweet-and-tart beverages this Sunday, February 22:
Axelrad is keeping it simple with house margaritas (tequila, triple sec, lime, simple) for $5. That’s also when the beer garden will have its monthly record swap, BTW.
Best Regards will offer four of its house margaritas for $10 (usually $17) all day on Sunday. They include two skinny margaritas (regular and spicy) that are made with Socorro tequila, as well as the Rita from Accounting and the Luxe Blue Chip Margarita.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is offering some delicious sips at both locations. Specials include buy one, get one Hornitos Blanco margarita, buy one, get one Amaras Verde Mezcal margarita, and the special National Margarita Day cocktail, the clarified and carbonated peach margarita for $14
Caracol, Hugo’s, URBE, Xochi, and Zaranda will have all-weekend house margaritas for $10. On National Margarita Day, they will also serve The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold, which is usually $29, for just $18.
All three Liberty Kitchen locations will be serving up handcrafted margaritas all day long. They include $10 Spicy Secret Ritas and $5 pomegranate margaritas — designed to be balanced and refreshing.
Across its 13 Greater Houston locations, Mambo Seafood is celebrating National Margarita Day with frozen house ritas for $3. They’re available in lime, strawberry, chamoy, mango, and Tamarindo.
Mexican Sugar will have The Tejas Flight, a limited-time margarita trio created in partnership with Henry’s Ice Cream. The flight features a custom sorbet margarita alongside two house favorites, offering a playful twist on classic margaritas with Lone Star spirit.
Over at Molina’s Cantina, enjoy Molina’s blackberry margarita for $8 all day (normally $12), available dine-in or to-go. More margarita options include Molina’s Margarita, the Top Shelf Margarita, and the Mangonada Margarita.
Both locations of The Original Ninfa’s will serve the Original Ninfarita at $7 happy hour price all day, the Uptown Margarita for $10, the Navigation Margarita for $10, and margarita flights — frozen or on the rocks — for $15.
Reset Lounge keeps it simple and classic with a $6 Margarita made with Espolon Tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime. The lounge offers happy hour all day on Sundays as well.
You can raise a glass to National Margarita Day at State Fare Kitchen & Bar’s two locations. They’ll have $5 house margaritas all day, available frozen or on the rocks.
Twin Peaks recently introduced the Cuervo Tradicional Margarita, crafted with Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, agave, and lime juice. You can also partake in their updated bar menu, which features a variety of creative and fun margaritas.
Velvet Taco will celebrate National Margarita Day all weekend long. Their Kick Ass Margarita is the fan favorite boozy libation, and at $5, it's a good deal, too.
Over at Via 313’s two locations, they’ll have $3.13 Margaritas, as well as the Frita-Rita, Via 313’s secret frozen margarita, for only $5 for to-go orders.
Wille’s Grill & Icehouse is offering specials including $3 small house ritas (regular, strawberry, swirled), $3 Shiner vodka boozy cherry limeade, and $3 prickly pear ritas (where applicable).