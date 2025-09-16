Candente's coming
Houston's only Michelin-recognized Tex-Mex joint fires up new Bellaire store
The only Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide is opening a second location. Candente has claimed the former Mandito’s space in Bellaire for an outpost that’s expected to open before the end of the year.
Located at 5101 Bellaire Blvd., the new Candente will build on the success of the original Montrose location by serving the same wood-grilled fajitas, brisket enchiladas, birria tacos, and other fare that helped it achieve a “Recommended” designation in the first-ever Michelin Guide for Texas. The restaurant is part of Sambrooks Hospitality, which also operates The Pit Room, the Montrose barbecue joint that was one of seven Houston-area barbecue joints to earn a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide.
“We’re excited to bring Candente’s energy and authentic, handcrafted Tex-Mex menu to the Bellaire community,” Sambrooks Hospitality owner Michael Sambrooks said in a statement. “Just as we’ve forged strong ties with Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, we’re eager to build a lasting friendship with Bellaire residents which is actually in my backyard! We can’t wait to bond over nachos and margaritas.”
Despite the setback of closing its fine dining steakhouse Andiron in March, Sambrooks Hospitality is on the upswing. In 2024, it opened a second location of The Pit Room near Memorial City Mall that’s been a smash hit. As noted above, earning two entries in the Michelin Guide is a rare feat. Only two other Houston hospitality companies — Killen’s Restaurants (Killen’s Barbecue and Killen’s, both Bib Gourmand) and Goodnight Hospitality (Rosie Cannonball and March, Bib Gourmand and one star) — also received that level of recognition.
Part of the Palacios Murphy Hospitality Group that also includes River Oaks favorite Armandos and Italian restaurant Lulu’s, Mandito’s Tex-Mex opened in Bellaire in April 2023. A Katy location that opened last year remains in business.