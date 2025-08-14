coffee and wine, oh my!
New Heights cafe serves coffee in the morning and wine at night
The Heights recently welcomed a new coffee shop and wine bar from two Houston hospitality veterans. Called Caffvino, it aims to cater to area residents looking for locally-roasted coffees, wines from small producers, and fresh baked goods.
Owners Chuck Russell and Andy Adams brings a diverse set of experiences to Caffvino. Together, they’ve operated spots ranging from Corkscrew Wine Bar and Solero to Farrago and the Hungry Like the Wolf ‘80s Diner.
“Chuck and I have known each other almost 40 years, and we both have been deep in the hospitality business for a big chunk of that time here in Houston,” Adams writes in an email. “We had an extraordinary set of acquaintances speaking to us individually that led us to reconnect and start a project that is at the right baseline for both of us to work and enjoy.”
Caffvino’s location appealed to both partners. Located in the former home of EQ Heights (1030 Heights Blvd.), Adams saw a prime opportunity to secure a spot in the heart of the Heights.
“My great-grandfather had a cafe/bar on Houston Avenue in the early 20's, and we basically have never left the neighborhood,” Adams writers. “It's tough to beat the vibe you get sitting on a huge patio and enjoying Heights Blvd.
Caffvino brews beans from Cruiser Coffee, a local roaster that’s affiliated with staple Houston coffee shop Bohemeo’s. They’re available as both drip and espresso-based drinks. Adams also notes the shop serves affogatos to further the goal of serving both coffee and sweets.
On the bakery side, Caffvino will have treats from a number of Houston-based bakers. Details on which bakeries will supply the treats wasn’t available (we asked), but Adams says to expect breakfast pastries such as croissants and danish in the morning as well as more dessert-style offerings like cannoli at night.
The wine offerings will consist of around 20 by-the-glass selections sourced from smaller distributors. After 6 pm, the wine bar area will be a “no laptop” zone that encourages people to socialize.
It’s the nightlife component — wine, beer, and pastries paired with an adults-only (18-plus) environment from 6 pm until close — that Adams thinks will help Caffvino stand out from some of the other coffee shops and wine bars in the area.
“We want to work on being the ‘Third Place’ for people to be more social and not so worky. We are striving to reintroduce social interaction and meeting new people as part of a thing when you go out,” Adams writes.