grounds for celebration
Top Houston coffee shop perks up Memorial with new location
One of Houston’s most well-regarded coffee shops has opened a second location. Blacksmith recently opened in the Memorial City area.
Located on the ground floor of Two Memorial City Plaza (820 Gessner Road), the new Blacksmith occupies approximately 1,700-square-feet and will serve as an amenity for occupants of the 18-story office tower. Blacksmith opened in 2013 and quickly developed a following with area residents and restaurant workers. Like that original location in Montrose, the Memorial City outpost serves coffees brewed with beans that are sourced from its affiliated roastery, Greenway Coffee.
In addition to a full range of coffee, espresso drinks, and tea, Blacksmith serves biscuits, bagels, tacos, and kolaches. At lunch, customers will find options such as grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, and bowls. Its pastry chef, Christina Au, won Pastry Chef of the Year in the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
"Our commitment to quality and hospitality mark a perfect fit with MetroNational,” Blacksmith co-founder David Buehrer said in a statement. “We are excited to bring our specialty coffee, breakfast, and lunch items to the greater Memorial community through 820 Gessner."
Blacksmith joins a number of new additions to the Memorial City area. In April, Montrose favorite The Pit Room opened its new location at 10301 Katy Fwy. Goode Company president Levi Goode opened Credence, his Texas-inspired live fire restaurant, in the The McKinley at Memorial City luxury high-rise that’s near the new Blacksmith. Haywire, a Texas-inspired comfort food restaurant that’s part of the Dallas-based FB Society hospitality group, opened in May in the Gateway Memorial City complex.
“Blacksmith’s decision to open a location in Memorial City speaks to MetroNational’s commitment to positioning Memorial City as one of Houston’s top food and beverage destinations,” added executive Danna Diamond. “We are confident that our tenants, residents, and visitors will enjoy Blacksmith’s signature coffee and culinary offerings.”