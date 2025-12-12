Since one roundup of 14 bars isn’t enough for Houston’s holiday bar scene, here are even more festive spots transforming their spaces with lights, themes, and seasonal sips.
Atlas Ultra Lounge
There’s no need to be a Grinch — Whoville has arrived in the Galleria area for the season. Order a Grinchmas Glow Tree ($45) for the table — the mini Christmas tree is adorned with eight colorful ornaments filled with lemon drop shots — or select the Snowball Spritz ($55), a bottle of champagne accompanied with juice and cotton candy “snowballs.”
Saturday brunches include photo ops with the Grinch and themed bites like Green Eggs and Who Biscuits. Who-Ville at Atlas Ultra Lounge runs through December 29. Atlas Ultra Lounge is open Monday-Thursday, 5 pm-12 am, Friday-Saturday, 5 pm-2 am, and Sunday, 11 am-12 am. Breakfast with the Grinch takes place every Saturday in December from 11 am–4 pm.
Endless Bummer
Take a detour to the underworld this holiday season at Endless Bummer, the speakeasy-style tiki bar by Beutelguese Beutelgeuse. At “A Very Bummer Christmas,” patrons can take a gander at the art installations while sipping from festive glassware. Highlights include the Son of a Nutcracker! ($26), a concoction for two of dark rum, cognac, and Grand Marnier served in a Christmas stocking-shaped oversized mug that is dramatically set alight. Reservations are not required. Endless Bummer is open Thursday-Saturday, 5 pm-12 am.
Julep
The halls are decked at Alba Huerta’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar. Not only is the main room aglow, but the newly opened parlor has been festooned with twinkling lights and neatly wrapped presents. Libations include a spiked hot cocoa with Reyka vodka and a cacao cordial; Apples and Whiskey with Bushmill’s, apple cider, lemon, honey, and ginger; and a Holiday Old Fashioned with gingerbread syrup. Julep is open Sunday-Wednesday from 4 pm-12a m, and Thursday-Saturday from 4 pm-2 am.
Plume
Oversized ornaments hang from the ceiling of this Shady Acres bar. With cocktails like the Cider Clause — a creation of blended scotch, American whiskey, and apple brandy or aged rum — holidays at Plume lean into the bar’s “Old Hollywood” vibe. Also, don't miss Chris's coquito — it's made from an old family recipe. Plume is open Tuesday-Thursday from 4 pm-2 am, Friday-Saturday from 3 pm-2 am, and Sunday from 1 pm-12 am.
Starduster Lounge
It’s “Cowboy Christmas at the Ole Dusty,” so slip on some boots and grab a hat. The neighborhood bar has trimmed the cactus, hung the chili pepper lights, and crafted holiday drinks for the occasion. The lineup includes movie nights (Elf and The Grinch on December 14, National Lampoon and Die Hard on December 21), along with a toy drive and gingerbread house making party on December 20 from 2-6 pm. Starduster Lounge is open Monday-Friday from 4 pm-2 am, and Saturday-Sunday from 2 pm-2 am.
The Toasted Coconut
Tiki meets tinsel at The Toasted Coconut. The beloved eatery takes Santa to the tropics this Christmas, with a fully blinged out bar. Featured cocktails include the frozen Coquito Parrandas with a Puerto Rican rum blend, caramelized coconut, and a spiced ginger tea, and the Luz de Maiz, a clarified oat milk punch starring Angel’s Envy bourbon and a nixta corn liqueur. Toasted Coconut is open Thursday-Friday, 4 pm-12 am; Saturday, 10 am-12 am; Sunday, 10 am-10 pm; and Tuesday-Wednesday, 4 pm-10 pm.
IKTO - I Know the Owner
Holiday cheer is easy to spot at this bar in the Heights, where bright Christmas lights catch the eye from the street. Seasonal sips such as the Mistletoe Margarita and Sugar Cookie Martini are featured on a limited-time $15 cocktail menu, while a $10 snack board comes loaded with treats like s’mores and a Pudgy’s cookie. Catch 8 pm showings of Home Alone 2 on Wednesday, December 17, and A Charlie Brown Christmas on Wednesday, December 23. IKTO is open Tuesday-Sunday from 2 pm-12 am.
Chicken N Pickle
Pop in for brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 14 and 21 at this pickleball-focused spot. The Webster location leans into ski-lodge décor with a build-your-own spiked hot chocolate bar, crackling fireplaces, and a flight of cocktails delivered on a miniature ski. Chicken N Pickle is open Friday from 11 am-12 am, Saturday from 10 am-12 am, Sunday from 10 am-10 pm, and Monday-Thursday from 11 am-11 pm.
Wonder Bar
This Midtown hotspot continues its annual tradition of over-the-top holiday installations. Expect vibrant art, Instagram-ready moments — including a giant gift box photo op — plus interactive elements ranging from a chilly ice room with Sasquatch to other quirky themed spaces. Wonder Bar is open daily from 4 pm–2 am.