spring festival season
Raise a glass to these 8 can't-miss Houston food and wine events
Houston spring event season is rapidly drawing to a close. Before the summer swelter sets in, consider these options that support a charity, include a little road trip, give wine lovers the opportunity to stop and drink the rosés, or become immersed in a week of chef-driven food and wine. No matter what, Houston has people covered with events worth signing up for.
Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer
Wednesday, April 23
This annual event at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston draws 21 chefs from across the Houston area to raise money for Camp H-Town, a charitable organization dedicated to providing children with cancer an “urban camping trip” at the post downtown hotel. Participating restaurants include Balboa Surf Club, Bludorn, Brennan’s of Houston, Guard & Grace, Kriti Kitchen, Nobie’s, and Xochi. Tickets also include wine, beer, and cocktails. A silent auction offers trips, sports tickets, rare bottles of wine, and more. 6-9 pm. Tickets here.
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry
Thursday, April 24
One of the country’s premier traveling culinary events for a cause returns to Houston’s Silver Street Studios, bringing together more than 40 of the city’s best chefs and restaurants to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America by the non-profit organization Share Our Strength. Along with delicious bites, guests can expect sips from celebrated winemakers, brewers, and bartenders, along with live music, raffles, interactive games, and cooking demos. This year’s co-chairs include Evelyn Garcia of Jūn, Leonardo Botello IV of Truth BBQ, Alba Huerta of Julep, Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar, and Ryan Pera of Coltivare — all of whom will be serving bites and sips. They’ll be joined by Uchi, The Original Ninfa’s, Perseid, Musaafer, Little Rey, ChópnBlock, BCN, Eunice, The Blind Goat, Phat Eatery, and many more. 6-9 pm. Tickets here.
Pink and White Party at Guard & Grace
Friday, April 25
Guard & Grace Houston is bringing back itsPink and White Party. This vibrant celebration invites Houstonians to sip, savor, and celebrate under a rosy-hued decorated outdoor tent, complete with a live string player to set the mood. Attendees will enjoy tastings of pink, white, and orangewines from 15-plus vendors with sommeliers guiding them through the flavors and pairings. Indulge in an array of curated light bites featuring a raw bar, artisanal charcuterie, signature small plates, and decadent desserts — including chef Troy Guard’s famous warm triple chocolate chip cookies. 4-7 pm.
Kemah Boardwalk Spring Wine Fest
Saturday, April 26
At this annual fest in Kemah, take in ocean breezes, water views, and premium wines from Sonoma County and Napa Valley, California. Attendees can expect live music on the plaza and 24 wineries pouring 72 wines to sample. Also included with ticketed wristbands are small bites from Landry’s Seafood, Saltgrass Steak House, Aquarium restaurant, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and the charcuterie tent. Participating wineries include Duckhorn Vineyards, Dry Creek Vineyard, Rodney Strong, Markham Vineyards, Pedroncelli Winery, Stags Leap Winery, Cakebread Cellars, and many more. 2-5 pm. Tickets and details here.
Brenner’s on the Bayou Wine Fest
Saturday, May 3
This year’s annual event on the picturesque grounds of Brenner’s on the Bayou is back with the theme “Derby Down the Bayou.” Along with award-winning wines from more than 10 wineries, food will be provided from these Landy’s restaurants: Brenner’s on the Bayou, Cadillac Bar, King Ranch Texas Kitchen, Willie G’s, Grotto, and a special dessert station from chef Eunice Grassa. Participating wineries include Jordan Winery, Jackson Family Wines, DAOU, Far Niente Wine Estates, Delamotte Champagne, Albert Bichot, and more. The breezy outdoor walk-around tasting includes live music and a Derby hat contest for prizes. Stick around and watch the Kentucky Derby at the Blue Bar at 6 pm. 2:30-5:30 pm. Tickets here.
Women of Wine Charities Sangria Throwdown!
Thursday, May 15
Sangria, the Spanish punch traditionally made with red wine, chopped fruit, and brandy, is a fun way to drink wine. That’s why the Women of Wine Charities have chosen it as the star drink in a creative competition between mixologists for Best Sangria benefitting the Houston Area Women’s Center. At the Throwdown, a panel of media judges will vote for the Judges’ Choice Awards, and guests will vote for the People’s Choice Award. This year’s competitors include Doris Metropolitan, Stella’s Wine Bar, El Meson, Nobie’s, The Library, Reata Cellars, Candelari’s, Guard and Grace, Pacha Nikkei, Lucille’s, Riel, MAD, and 13 Celsius. 6:30-9 pm at Mercedes-Benz Houston Greenway. Tickets include paella and sangria.
Respect the Rosé Under the Sea Prom Bash at Brennan’s
Saturday, May 17
For 2025, the Southern Smoke Foundation’s favorite theme party celebrates ‘80s prom nostalgia with a collaborative dinner at Brennan’s by notable chefs. Cooking with SSF co-founder Chris Shepherd will be Ryan Prewitt of Peche (New Orleans); Stephen Stryjewski of Link Restaurant Group (New Orleans), and Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman of Hog & Hominy (Memphis). A selection of rosés and other wines from Paradigm, Miner Family Wines, and Donelan Wines will be served. 6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands
Wednesday, May 28-Saturday, May 31
Celebrating 21 years as one of the region’s top culinary events, Wine & Food Week returns with the theme “Crushing It!” Fan favorite events include Wine Around the World Wednesday; Sips, Suds & Savor, Friday night date night; and the all-new Crushing it with Cocktails, a spirited cocktail competition. The week culminates with the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcaseat The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom, where acclaimed chefs compete for the coveted Chef of Chefs Award and a $5,000 cash prize. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefit charitable organizations such as The Woodlands Arts Council, New Danville, and the Montgomery County Food Bank. Visit the website for the full schedule including participants for each event and ticket options.